Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astra Zeneca, Shire, Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global generic central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow from $77.47 billion in 2022 to $82.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The generic central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow to $103.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Major players in the generic central nervous system drugs market are Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Astra Zeneca, Shire PLC., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Alkermes PLC., Allergan PLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., H. Lundbeck A/S, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Generic central nervous system (CNS) drugs refer to the drugs that have an impact on the central nervous system agents (CNS) by slowing down brain activity. They are used to treat seizures, anxiety, panic attacks, and insomnia.



The major classes of generic central nervous system drugs are immunomodulatory drugs, interferons, decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, antidepressants, and analgesics. Immunomodulatory medicines refer to the medicines that stimulate or suppress the formation of serum antibodies, alter how the immune system reacts to an antigen.

These drugs are used to cure major diseases, such as neurovascular diseases, CNS trauma, mental health, neurodegenerative diseases, infectious diseases, and CNS cancer. These drugs can be administered through oral and parenteral. They are sold through various distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the generic central nervous system drugs market. Major companies operating in the generic central nervous system drugs market are focused on developing innovative products and solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

In November 2022, Avenue Therapeutics, a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, acquired Baergic Bio for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition makes Avenue a pioneer in the creation of medications that address unmet medical needs in the CNS field. Baergic Bio is a US-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation and marketing of cutting-edge therapies for the management of CNS (central nervous system) diseases.



North America was the largest region in the generic central nervous system drugs market in 2022. The regions covered in the generic central nervous system drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the generic central nervous system drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing prevalence of central nervous system (CNS) disorders is expected to propel the growth of the generic central nervous system drugs market going forward. Disorders of the central nervous system include infections such as meningitis, encephalitis, polio, bell's palsy, cervical spondylosis and others. Generic central nervous system drugs are used to treat these diseases, hence increasing prevalence of disorders will drive the generic central nervous system drugs market.

The generic central nervous system drugs market consists of sales of sedatives, tranquilizers, and hypnotics. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market



5. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Interferons

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Dopamine Agonists

Antidepressants

Analgesics

6.2. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Neurovascular Diseases

CNS Trauma

Mental Health

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Cancer

6.3. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

6.4. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Generic Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43lyi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets