Generic Oncology Drugs Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecular Type, Indication, and Geography

The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.



Factors such as, growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical industry in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Generic drugs are copies of branded drugs. Their pharmacological effects are similar to the branded counterparts. Generic drugs are cost effective as the manufacturers have not invested in the development and marketing of the new drug. When a drug patent expires, other manufacturers apply for FDA approval in order to manufacture and sell the product. Hence generic drugs are cheaper than branded drugs.



Generic drugs are important in oncology as some anticancer drugs are only offered as generics. In most of the cases like, children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia or women patients with early-stage breast cancer are treated with generics. Generic drugs are extensively used in supportive care. The most significant benefit of using generic drugs is the cost, which is up to 85% less than that of a branded drugs. Thus, these benefits offered by generic drugs is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.



The global generic oncology drugs market, based on the indication was segmented into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, cervical cancer, others. In 2018, the lung cancer segment held the largest share of the market, by indication. The highest share of lung cancer segment attributes to the high prevalence of patients suffering with the lung cancer that can be treated with generic oncology drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Generic Oncology Drugs- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Cancer Prevalence Across The Globe

5.1.2 New Drug Launches

5.1.3 Benefits Offered By Generic Drugs

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Pricing Pressure

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Inclination Towards Personalized Medicine

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Generic Oncology Drugs Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Generic Oncology Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Molecule Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market Share by Molecule Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Large Molecules Market

7.4 Small Molecules Market



8. Generic Oncology Drugs Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market Share by Indication 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Lung Cancer

8.4 Stomach Cancer

8.5 Colorectal Cancer

8.6 Breast Cancer

8.7 Prostate Cancer

8.8 Liver Cancer

8.9 Kidney Cancer

8.10 Cervical Cancer

8.11 Others



9. Generic Oncology Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Generic Oncology Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



11. Middle East & Africa Generic Oncology Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



12. South and Central America Generic Oncology Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



13. Generic Oncology Drugs Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Generic Oncology Drugs Market, 2016-2019

13.3 Organic Growth Strategies

13.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



14. Generic Oncology Drugs Market-Key Company Profiles



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GMBH

Glenmark

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

MSN Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

