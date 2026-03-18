GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ADVANCE STEAM EDUCATION IN COASTAL GEORGIA

Genesis hosts hands-on Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at Oglethorpe Charter School

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $25,000 each to Savannah Children's Theatre and Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club to support youth arts programming

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation continued their commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators by supporting a range of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs across coastal Georgia. Through Genesis Gives—the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America—students at Oglethorpe Charter School participated in an immersive STEAM workshop produced by Child Creativity Lab. In addition, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded grants to Savannah Children's Theatre and Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club to expand access to high-quality youth arts programming.

(left to right) Mary Campbell, southern region, Genesis Motor America, Jennifer Keefer, southern region, Genesis Motor America, Kelie Miley, artistic director & founder, Savannah Children’s Theatre, Jack Thacher, Genesis of Hilton Head, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Ciara Calub, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Vanessa Perez, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America at Savannah Children’s Theatre in Ga. on March 12, 2026 (Photo/Genesis)

"At Genesis, we recognize the powerful role STEAM education plays in shaping young minds and expanding opportunity," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Through our STEAM workshop and recent investments in youth arts education programs across coastal Georgia, we aim to inspire more children to explore their creativity, pursue meaningful career pathways, and reach their full potential."

During the hands-on STEAM workshop at Oglethorpe Charter School, students were introduced to the Genesis product planning process and had the opportunity to preview the Genesis GV60. After the walkaround, students were guided through an imaginative design challenge, encouraging them to create their own future mobility vehicles using upcycled materials, blending creativity, sustainability, and engineering.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Savannah Children's Theatre, bringing its total support for the organization to $75,000 since last year. Founded in 2004, Savannah Children's Theatre fosters creativity and collaboration through live performance and arts education. The organization offers programming ranging from creative dramatics for pre-K to 12th grade, to musical theatre dance, aerial arts, and opportunities for children and guardians to perform together. Funding from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation will help expand access to these programs, allowing more young people to experience the power of storytelling and live theatre.

"The long-term effects of Genesis Inspiration Foundation's generosity will be felt by generations of young artists," said Kelie Miley, artistic director & founder, Savannah Children's Theatre. "We are honored and grateful for its support of the performing arts and our mission to inspire, educate, and entertain. Thanks to its financial contributions to the arts, Savannah Children's Theatre can continue helping pre-K through 12th graders reach their full creative potential."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation also awarded a $25,000 grant to Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, bringing total contributions to the organization to $150,000 since 2023. The grant will help expand the Club's summer arts programming by offering hands-on projects in sewing, textile design, and multimedia studies. Members will have the opportunity to explore creativity through fabric, digital storytelling, photography, and mixed-media art while building confidence and learning new technical skills. Programs like these help youth discover their own artistic voices while gaining exposure to creative career pathways.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America