GENESIS MAGMA RACING LAUNCHES GMR ESPORTS AS OFFICIAL ESPORTS TEAM

Genesis Magma Racing has launched the GMR Esports team, which will compete in official events organized to support the FIA World Endurance Championship on Le Mans Ultimate

The creation of GMR Esports will bring further visibility to the Genesis brand amongst a new, diverse, younger audience as they compete in a virtual version of the GMR-001 Hypercar

The team is led by Dutchman Collin Spork, with Danish driver Jesper Pedersen and Slovenian Jernej Simončič bringing further endurance esports experience to the team

Korean drivers Hyukjin Kwon, Gyumin Kim and Youngchan Kim complete the team with reserve driver Rokyeong Kang, helping further raise Genesis Magma Racing's profile in the manufacturer's home country

LE CASTELLET, France, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Magma Racing has entered the realm of esports and sim racing for the first time with the launch of GMR Esports. The expansion into esports is a key part of Genesis' goal to increase awareness of the brand and Genesis Magma Racing among a diverse audience, including further raising the profile of the team in South Korea.

Esports Squad Supports Main Goals of Team

The team will compete in official esports events organized on the official game of the series, Le Mans Ultimate, developed by Motorsport Games, including Online Championships, World Endurance Championship Special Events and future official esports competitions.

In joining these events, GMR Esports will support the work of Genesis Magma Racing. The Esports team will compete in virtual models of the same GMR-001 Hypercar from the WEC, carrying a similar distinctive livery as their on-track counterparts. The team's presence in the events will help further expand the awareness of the Genesis brand outside of the traditional motorsport audience, just as Genesis Magma Racing aims to expand the following of the manufacturer with its more performance-orientated image and approach.

Genesis Magma Racing Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said: "Genesis Magma Racing is a large project and we want to be successful everywhere we compete, including with GMR Esports. The creation of GMR Esports makes the team, GMR-001 Hypercar and the Genesis brand more accessible to a wider audience and the success of our drivers in online competition will complement the work of the race team on track."

He continued: "Esports is increasingly becoming an entry point to motorsport, so it is very important to have Genesis and Genesis Magma Racing represented there. Esports provides a gateway for would-be drivers to develop their talents, prove themselves to teams in official events, and build a professional racing career. If GMR Esports and our work with Le Mans Ultimate can provide a route for new drivers and fans, then we can certainly take that as a positive, on top of any event results."

The launch of GMR Esports builds on Genesis Magma Racing's existing partnership with Motorsport Games, with Le Mans Ultimate branding featured on the GMR-001 Hypercar. This close collaboration has already enabled the GMR-001 Hypercar to be brought to Le Mans Ultimate ahead of its first competitive outing, giving fans an early opportunity to experience the car in action and underlining a shared commitment to authenticity.

Virtual and Real-world Racing Experience Combined

GMR Esports is made of a stable of seven drivers — six main drivers and one reserve, similar to the makeup of the Genesis Magma Racing FIA World Endurance Championship team. The esports drivers are a mix of European and Korean talent and blend proven professional virtual racing and real-world experience, including competing in some of the biggest races in the world.

The team is led by Dutchman Collin Spork. A former Formula Sim Racing World Champion and a Virtual Endurance World Championship winner in the Hypercar category, Spork combines elite-level sim racing with ongoing work supporting professional race teams as a Simulation and Development Driver. He brings a strong focus on detail and collaboration, helping translate simulator learning into actionable performance gains.

As well as a driving role, Spork will also take on the technical and development lead within the team. Spork said: "This program is about more than just results — it's about building a team that can push the limits of the GMR-001 Hypercar in the virtual world and feed that learning back into everything Genesis Magma Racing stands for. Le Mans Ultimate gives us a platform that rewards detail, discipline and teamwork, and that's exactly the environment we want to develop in. My focus is to make sure we arrive prepared, keep improving every session and represent the Genesis brand with the same professionalism and ambition you see on track."

Further leadership is provided by Nissan GT Academy alumni Jesper Pedersen and Slovenian Jernej Simončič, two of endurance sim racing's most established competitors. Pedersen is an Endurance eRacing World Champion and a Virtual Endurance Championship Division 1 GT3 champion and also a Le Mans Virtual Bahrain 8 Hours overall winner. Alongside his esports record, the Dane brings real-world experience including Formula Ford and national endurance racing.

Simončič has built a reputation as one of the standout drivers in global esports, with multiple Formula Sim Racing World Championship titles and a record of winning at the highest level across formats, including major LAN finals. He also brings proven endurance credentials highlighted by podium finishes in virtual editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and front-running results in the Virtual Endurance Championship.

Korean Talent Expands Aims of Program

Genesis Magma Racing's expansion into esports also provides a new avenue for the team to connect with its growing Korean audience. "GMR Esports and Genesis Magma Racing will work together to achieve our shared goals," said Genesis Magma Racing Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul. "There is no WEC round in the country, but esports are very popular in South Korea. GMR Esports gives us a new, key way to engage with our Korean audience, making Genesis Magma Racing, Genesis and motorsport far more accessible to the new fans we aim to create."

Taking advantage of a strong talent pool in the country, four South Korean drivers have been selected to be part of the GMR Esports lineup: Hyukjin Kwon, Gyumin Kim and Youngchan Kim. All three have virtual racing experience, including representing South Korea in the esports disciplines of the FIA Motorsport Games, where Gyumin Kim claimed the Bronze Medal in the F4 class. All three drivers are also regulars in the Hyundai N Festival race series.

Hyukjin was a four-time race winner in the N2 class of the Hyundai N Festival last year. Gyumin is a former N1 class champion, the highest category in the series, having claimed the title in 2024 before Youngchan went on to secure the championship last season. The success of Gyumin and Youngchan has also led them onto the international stage: in 2025, Gyumin made his debut in the U.S.-based TC America series, while both drivers have become regulars at the Nürburgring 24 Hours where they will make their third and second starts respectively next week.

The team is completed by Reserve Driver Rokyeong Kang, a 17-year-old rising talent. With experience in virtual competition such as the Hyundai N Virtual Cup, Kang also gained real-world race experience in the Hyundai N Festival, including competition in the N1 class where he secured a victory in the N1 Club category last season. He is viewed as a high-potential prospect for the future of the program.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America