Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation earn top honors for California Rises initiative supporting recovery across Southern California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America and Genesis Inspiration Foundation have been named Gold winners in the 2026 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications, earning top honors in the Community Relations and Nonprofit/Charity categories, respectively, for their roles in California Rises, the central charitable initiative of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, launched in response to the Southern California wildfires that devastated Los Angeles‑area communities just weeks before the tournament.

GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION NAMED GOLD WINNERS IN 2026 MERIT AWARDS FOR MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

"This recognition is a testament to what our team can achieve when purpose drives action," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "California Rises was developed and executed in an extraordinary timeframe, delivering meaningful, real‑world impact for communities when it mattered most."

Genesis Motor America received Gold recognition in the Community Relations category for leading the California Rises initiative, which transformed the Genesis Invitational into a platform for wildfire relief. Through fundraising, storytelling, and direct aid—including the donation of 100 tournament vehicles—the initiative raised more than $8 million to support first responders, nonprofit partners, and communities impacted by the wildfires.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation earned Gold recognition in the Nonprofit/Charity category for its $250,000 contribution supporting the restoration of arts education at wildfire‑impacted schools. The Foundation awarded flexible grants to 20 Southern California schools, helping rebuild visual and performing arts programs and restore creative access for more than 2,700 students during a critical period of community recovery.

"In moments of crisis, access to the arts can be a powerful source of stability and hope," said John Guastaferro, executive director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "This recognition reflects our commitment to responding with action, ensuring students and schools had the resources to rebuild, create, and move forward together."

The Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable success across the marketing and communications landscape.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $16 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of possibilities. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America