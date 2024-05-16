GENESIS AND TGR FOUNDATION CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP BY ADVANCING ACCESS TO STEAM EDUCATION

Genesis hosts STEAM-based workshops with Child Creativity Lab at the TGR Learning Lab

Students hear from Genesis product planning and design leaders with firsthand look at Genesis models and vehicle design process

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of programming through its partnership with TGR Foundation, Genesis employees recently volunteered at the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California to advance access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education for youth in the community. Partnering with Child Creativity Lab, Genesis hosted workshops at the TGR Learning Lab where members participating in the after-school program learned how to develop their own future mobility vehicles using reclaimed and upcycled materials. Additionally, Ash Corson, director of product planning at Genesis Motor North America, highlighted his automotive journey, showcased two Genesis models, and detailed potential career opportunities in the industry for the youth in attendance.

A student presents his team’s future mobility vehicle using reclaimed and upcycled materials during the workshop hosted by Genesis and Child Creativity Lab at the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, Calif. on May 6, 2024. (Photo/Genesis)

"Genesis recognizes the importance of supporting programs that provide quality STEAM education to youth from under-resourced communities," said Corson. "TGR Foundation has been an excellent partner of Genesis, delivering STEAM education to youth at the TGR Learning Lab, helping build the next generation of leaders and creators."

For more than 25 years, TGR Foundation has empowered students to pursue their passions through education, particularly youth from under-resourced communities. Since 2006, the TGR Learning Lab has offered local youth unique, STEAM-based learning experiences in a safe and inspiring environment, providing access to opportunities they need to learn, grow, and prepare for their futures. Each class is intentional about connecting students to tangible career paths while preparing them for success in school and beyond.

"We're grateful for the ongoing support of Genesis as we provide opportunities to help students connect what they're learning in the classroom to the real world," said John Lee, TGR Foundation senior vice president of programs. "The hands-on activities with Child Creativity Lab combined with vehicle tours and insights from Genesis professionals was an impactful experience for our students."

The Genesis design studio in Irvine, California also hosted students from the TGR Learning Lab for a tour, where they learned about various Genesis design careers from industry experts. During the visit, John Krsteski, senior chief designer of Genesis Design North America, discussed firsthand the design and modeling processes for future Genesis vehicles.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

