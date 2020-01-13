Genesis Announces Pricing For 2020 G90 Flagship Luxury Sedan

Trim MSRP*



3.3T Premium RWD $72,200



3.3T Premium AWD $74,700



5.0L Ultimate RWD $75,700



5.0L Ultimate AWD $78,200

*MSRP excludes $995 destination charges.

The 2020 G90 incorporates new-car-level design changes on the exterior and interior, further enhancing its presence as the brand's flagship sedan through the themes of Athletic Elegance and Horizontal Architecture. G-Matrix, a Genesis design hallmark inspired by light reflecting from an illuminating diamond, is applied to the headlights and taillights to emphasize refined proportions and balanced architecture. The 2020 G90 introduces multiple technology firsts for the Genesis brand, including a 12.3-inch display navigation system with touchscreen controls, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an unparalleled level of standard active and passive safety systems as part of a brand-level commitment to passenger security and comfort. All Genesis vehicles, including the 2020 G90, offer complimentary Service Valet: the exclusive, no-cost, consumer-focused service program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody 'athletic elegance', including the G70 sport sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans and the flagship G90 luxury sedan. Based in South Korea, Genesis has launched its brand in the U.S., Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Genesis is one of the highest-ranked brands in the automotive industry by respected, third-party experts including North American Car of the Year, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and Auto Pacific.

