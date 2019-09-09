Genesis Appoints Filippo Perini As Chief Designer, Genesis Advanced Design Studio In Europe

"Filippo's vast experience with European luxury brands makes him an ideal fit to lead the Genesis Advanced Design Studio, and his insight will be instrumental for the development of each of our upcoming projects including both advanced and production designs," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "His strongest skill is interpreting a brand's essence and presenting ideas to consumers in well-edited, timeless executions."

Perini is a seasoned, world-class designer who has spent decades shaping high-performance vehicles on behalf of premium and luxury brands alike. Perini earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and master's degree in automotive design from Politecnico di Milano. He has worked for major automakers, including Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini. Most recently, Perini was the Head of Design and Design Innovation at Italdesign.

"I am fascinated by the possibility of contributing to the evolution of the Genesis brand and I look forward to starting this new challenge with the Genesis design team, making available my expertise and my passion," said Filippo Perini, Chief Designer of the Genesis Advanced Design Studio in Europe.

Filippo Perini begins on September 16, 2019.

Career Highlights – Filippo Perini

2015 ~ 2019: Head of Design and Design Innovation, Italdesign

2006 ~ 2016: Head of Design, Lamborghini

2004 ~ 2006: Head of Exterior and Interior Design, Lamborghini

2003 ~ 2004: Senior Designer, Audi

2001 ~ 2002: Exterior Design Responsible, Alfa Romeo

1995 ~ 2000: Car Designer, Alfa Romeo

About Genesis

Genesis is a design-focused luxury brand that embodies the philosophy of Athletic Elegance. The Genesis product lineup consists of the flagship G90 luxury sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans, and the G70 luxury sport sedan, which was named 2019 North American Car of the Year. In 2018, Genesis was the highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction by respected, third-party experts, including Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and AutoPacific. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

