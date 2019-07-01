Genesis Bolsters Leadership Team with Several Key Hires

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, an industry pioneer and leader in digital currency trading and lending, today announced key additions to the Genesis leadership team that will bolster the legal, technology, and business development groups. Genesis also made its first hire in Europe, marking the company's first full-time employee outside the United States.

Specifically, Genesis named international attorney Arianna Pretto-Sakmann as General Counsel, while veteran technologist Pat DeFrancesco joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Leon Marshall joined Genesis as Head of European Business Development and Dan Torrey was named Head of Institutional Sales. The new hires collectively bring decades of relevant financial technology experience.

"It is really exciting to add this talented group of professionals to the Genesis team," said Genesis CEO Michael Moro. "We are confident that these individuals will build on our sustained success in the digital currency marketplace and play critical roles in expanding our business around the world."

Arianna Pretto-Sakmann

Arianna Pretto-Sakmann joins Genesis as General Counsel, advising on all legal aspects of Genesis's trading and lending activities. She was previously an attorney with two major international law firms in London and New York, where she advised banks, broker-dealers, clearing houses, exchanges, and investment managers on a variety of cross-border regulatory matters. Arianna is also a regular participant in digital currency industry initiatives aimed at developing more informative guidelines for the space. Before she began her career as an attorney, Arianna was an academic researcher and writer who taught ancient Roman law and comparative law at Oxford and Columbia.

Pat DeFrancesco

Pat DeFrancesco is the Chief Technology Officer of Genesis, responsible for expanding the firm's trading technology and quantitative research. Prior to joining Genesis, Pat was the CTO at 7 Chord, a machine learning startup developing predictive trading signals for US corporate bonds. Previously, Pat led technology teams for credit trading at the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) following the acquisition of Creditex, where he was responsible for the firm's data architecture.

Leon Marshall

Leon Marshall focuses on all non-US business at Genesis as Head of European Business Development. He has more than a decade of derivatives experience as senior commodities portfolio manager at UBS, Trafigura, and Apollo Management. More recently, Leon has focused on the digital currency industry; in 2017, he published a substantial research piece with a British company on the taxonomy of digital assets and has also advised a German digital currency project on growth and strategy.

Dan Torrey

Dan is the Head of Institutional Sales at Genesis, responsible for developing Genesis's lending and trading pipeline. Dan is a veteran financial services professional who previously worked as the Global Head of FX E-Commerce Sales at Northern Trust. Prior to that position, Dan was Head of Sales – Americas at EBS/ICAP FX. He also held sales positions at BNY Mellon earlier in his career.

Genesis is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group. In addition to Genesis, DCG is the parent company of Grayscale Investments, the largest asset manager in the digital currency industry, and CoinDesk, a leading media and events company, and is an investor in more than 140 companies around the world.

About Genesis

Genesis is a worldwide leader in over-the-counter digital currency trading and lending, providing deep pools of liquidity to institutional investors and high net worth individuals. A broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and a BitLicense holder with the New York State Department of Financial Services, Genesis is an industry pioneer and market maker that has facilitated billions of dollars in transactions since 2013.

For more information on Genesis, please visit genesistrading.com and follow on Twitter @GenesisTrading.

Media Contacts

press@genesistrading.com

SOURCE Genesis

Related Links

http://genesistrading.com

