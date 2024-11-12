Genesis G90 Schools Industry on What Should Define Luxury, According to Strategic Vision's 2024 Total Quality Awards

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, chip shortages and vehicle availability created a difficult environment for consumers to purchase new vehicles. With limited allocation, dealers loaded on the optional features and sold vehicles at a premium to keep profitability high, changing the median income of buyers from $95,000 to $115,000 as those with lower incomes were priced out of the new vehicle market. This was even more true for Luxury buyers who saw the median price of their vehicles move from $50,000 to $60,000. While the vehicles sold were loaded with optional features and generally loved by their consumers, the significant price increases prompted new vehicle buyers to ask, "Do I really love this vehicle at the given price? Is the Quality of the vehicle even adequate considering expectations and price?" The 2024 Total Quality Awards from Strategic Vision show how Hyundai, notably Genesis with the G90, consistently lauded for superior design and value, has challenged traditional luxury giants like Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

"Genesis has taught the other luxury brands what they need to do to be premium with the emerging consumers of tomorrow. Loading a vehicle with features and proclaiming both luxury and quality will not be enough. Instead, luxury brands must focus on consumer's priorities and deliver where it counts," notes Christopher Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "With the right new capabilities of customization and innovative features, along with an electrified powertrain, luxury and mass-market brands will need to learn from the G90 to be successful in the years to come," Chaney concluded.

Stellantis also had four segment-leading models: the Charger, Durango, Wrangler, and Ram 2500. "The leads these Stellantis models took this year may surprise some. The Wrangler and Ram's success demonstrated that Stellantis brands still have potential, in spite of significant problems fueled by the company's neglect of consumer priorities," said Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "Customers today are not just looking for vehicles with fewer problems, they want vehicles that excite them and inspire confidence."

General Motors Corporation also had four segment leaders, including the GMC Sierra 1500, which impressed customers with its blend of power and versatility, and the Chevrolet Blazer, celebrated for its performance and exterior styling.

Below is the full list of the 2024 Total Quality Award winners and TQI scores:

Small Car

Honda Civic 527 Small Hatchback

Mazda3 Hatchback* 586 Small APT Car

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid* 496 Mid-Size Car

Dodge Charger 584 Mid-Size APT Car

Toyota Crown Hybrid 554 Near-Luxury Car

Volkswagen Arteon 676 Near-Luxury APT Car

Lexus ES Hybrid 615 Luxury Car

Genesis G90* 720 Luxury Hatchback

Audi A7/S7/RS7* 758 Premium APT Car

Porsche Taycan 666 Specialty Coupe

MINI Cooper Clubman* 666 Premium Coupe

Porsche 911 678 Standard Convertible

MINI Cooper Conv* 583 Premium Convertible/Roadster

Chevrolet Corvette Conv 683 Standard Pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz* 575 Full-Size Pickup

GMC Sierra 1500 564 Heavy Duty Pickup

Ram 2500/3500 563 Entry SUV

Jeep Wrangler 592 Entry CUV

Buick Envista 584 Mid-Size SUV

Dodge Durango 585 Mid-Size CUV

Mitsubishi Outlander 610 APT Utility

Toyota Sequoia Hybrid 593 Full-Size Utility

Chevrolet Tahoe 597 Near-Luxury Utility

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 643 Luxury SUV

Land Rover Range Rover 635 Luxury CUV

BMW X6 666 Premium Utility APT

Lexus RX L Hybrid* 663 Minivan

Kia Carnival 512

*Previous year leader

Strategic Vision is a consulting and advisory services firm that specializes in understanding and predicting consumer preferences, loyalty, and advocacy through ValueCentered Psychology®. The 2024 Total Quality Impact (TQI) study is based on responses from over 77,000 new vehicle buyers during their first 90 days of ownership, combining both emotional and rational evaluations of quality and vehicle performance. For more information or interview requests, please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141 or visit our website at www.strategicvision.com.

