Genesis Hospitality Acquires Iconic Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Hospitality, headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey, announced the addition of the legendary Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn located in Lambertville, New Jersey, to its collection of historic inns. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River, this iconic property is a riverfront destination offering the region's largest luxury boutique hotel and fine dining restaurant. Its pampered guests find themselves steps away from Lambertville's quaint downtown boutiques, restaurants, antique shops, and art galleries. The Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn's spectacular, five-acre property is directly connected to the canal side nature trails, waterfalls and dams of lower Hunterdon County and the landmark bridge crossing the Delaware River to New Hope in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Lambertville Station

The historic Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn located in the heart of downtown Lambertville has been elegantly serving guests for 40 years. Its fine-dining restaurant is situated in a historic train station which dates back to 1867 and has been restored with its original architectural detail. Its dining spaces include elegant indoor and outdoor settings providing unforgettable waterfront views of the canal and river. Its menus include seasonal selections featuring fresh, locally-grown ingredients, herbs from its own gardens, and inventive specials. Its bar pub and wine cellar offer chic, rustic settings for enjoying the Lambert Station's extensive selection of vintage wines, premium liquors and irresistible tapas and Charcuterie menus.

The Lambertville Station's boutique hotel includes 46 restyled rooms and suites offering plush furnishings and romantic views. For weddings, celebrations and conferences of up to 200 guests, its professional event planners and experienced catering staff attend to every detail in its collection of ballrooms, meeting rooms, patios and open-air ceremony spaces. The Inn offers an expansive bridal suite featuring breathtaking views, double fireplaces, a marble bath suite, bar and entertainment center to pamper and indulge couples celebrating once-in-a-lifetime events. The Lambertville Inn is located at 11 Bridge Street in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Lambertville Station Inn joins the collection of historic inns and restaurants owned and operated by Genesis Hospitality, including Washington Crossing Inn in Washington Crossing, PA, Yardley Inn in Yardley, PA, and The Peacock Inn and Perch Restaurant in Princeton, NJ.

"The iconic Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn is the perfect complement to our current family of properties," said Eben Copple, Culinary Director for Genesis Hospitality. "Due to our experience with historic inns and restaurants, we have an immense appreciation for just how special it is to the people who have patronized Lambertville Station over the last few decades. We are excited to be part of this next chapter of their long, rich history."

About Lambertville Station

Lambertville Station, in operation since 1984, features an award-winning fine dining restaurant with seasonal menus that incorporate fresh locally-grown and sourced ingredients and a wine cellar with a collection of boutique wines. Dine inside a restored 19th-century train station or al fresco on the terrace with breathtaking views of rolling hills and the Delaware River just a few feet away. The Inn boasts a stately elegant 46 contemporary rooms or suites with sophisticated furnishings and stunning views. Host your private event in one of the many event spaces, from intimate corporate functions to the elegant riverfront wedding of your dreams.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with an impressive wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

