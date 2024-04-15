GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION AWARDS $3 MILLION IN GRANTS TO YOUTH ARTS ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Genesis Inspiration Foundation announced its plan to donate $3 million in grants to support youth arts education at 50 organizations nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced that it will award $3 million in grants this year to 50 youth arts organizations nationwide. This year's commitment brings the foundation's lifetime total giving to $10 million. With art education typically being the first program cut in public schools due to competing priorities and financial constraints, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation seeks to address this need and increase children's access to high-quality art education, especially those from underserved communities.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation check presentation to Young At Art Museum outside of Miami on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Photo/Genesis)

"At Genesis, creativity is fundamental to exceeding customer needs and expectations for our world-class vehicles and the Genesis brand," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis is proud to support the Genesis Inspiration Foundation which reflects our collective commitment to investing in the next generation of creatives and making a positive impact in our communities."

Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded $10 million in grants to school and community-based organizations all over the country to increase opportunities for children to participate in arts programs. The foundation particularly focuses on supporting organizations that serve children from underserved areas and communities, including children with disabilities. Funding for the foundation is made possible through support from Genesis Motor America and retailers in the United States.

"Art is so many things to a child – it unleashes creativity, ignites critical thinking, instills confidence, and creates a safe space for expression and imagination," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "At the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, we believe every child deserves an education in the arts, and since 2018, we have been working with nonprofit partners across the nation to turn that vision into a reality."

"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is committed to bringing the arts to children from all backgrounds," said Walter Dawson, board chair, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We recognize how transformative art education is at a young age, so we are thrilled to provide funding to 50 organizations this year and continue to increase accessibility to the arts, especially for children and families in need."

The complete list of grant recipients will be announced later this year.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

