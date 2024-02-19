GENESIS GIVES DONATES $300,000 TO FIRST TEE, GIRLS ON THE RUN, AND THE U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION AT THE 2024 GENESIS INVITATIONAL

"Genesis is committed to developing world-class vehicles that exceed customer needs and expectations with a focus on performance and athletic elegance," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis Gives expands on this commitment by providing access to STEM education and youth sports allowing young people across the country to thrive and experience the life-changing benefits of these programs."

Through the Genesis Gives initiative, Genesis partners with organizations that positively impact the lives of children throughout the nation with high-quality youth sports programming. Physical activity is crucial to a child's health and development and participating in organized youth sports programs can help kids learn life skills such as teamwork and improved social skills.

"We are grateful to Genesis for its ongoing support of the First Tee," said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. "We are proud of the work our chapters are doing in Southern California, and with help from partners like Genesis, we are able to provide our youth development program to millions of young people, including those in underserved areas."

"We are grateful for Genesis' continued support," says Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "Their consistent investment has enabled us to instill invaluable life skills in girls nationwide. This has helped us shape resilient and confident leaders of tomorrow. Together with Genesis, we are working towards creating a world where every girl has the potential to thrive."

"Having access to youth sports is about so much more than fun and games," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "That's why we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Genesis. Together, we continue to provide access to proven soccer programs and create safe places to play for children in under-resourced communities that improve their health and well-being."

The below organizations each received donations of $100,000:

First Tee: First Tee empowers young people from all backgrounds to develop the leadership, self-confidence, and resilience needed to be successful and overcome adversity. Through integrating life skills training and a values-based curriculum with the game of golf, First Tee helps kids realize their potential and achieve their goals. This year's donation will support First Tee's efforts to make its golf and life skills curriculum more accessible to kids and families. To date, Genesis has donated a cumulative $300,000 to First Tee.





Girls on the Run empowers girls in 3rd-8th grades through an evidence-based curriculum that combines dynamic, interactive lessons and running games. The program unleashes confidence and joy in girls while teaching life skills and establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness at a young age. This year's donation will support program reach and accessibility, including continued support of the Girls on the Run council network, marketing to drive national participation, and development of curricula, resources, and tools to grow the organization's mission. To date, Genesis has donated a cumulative to Girls on the Run. U.S. Soccer Foundation: The U.S. Soccer Foundation's mission is to provide underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their full potential. This year's donation will support the U.S. Soccer Foundation's mini-pitch initiative and goal of installing 1,000 mini-pitches in underserved communities by 2026. To date, Genesis has donated a cumulative $250,000 to the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Over more than 25 years, First Tee has reached millions of youth through its network of 150 chapters, 11,450 schools and 2,000 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The national nonprofit helps participants recognize their inner strength, increase their level of physical activity, imagine their possibilities, and confidently stand up for themselves and others through the innovative integration of fun physical activities, life-skills lessons, and impactful community projects. The research-based curriculum led by trained volunteer coaches explores core topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, including understanding emotions, fostering friendships, expressing empathy, and standing up for ourselves. The coaches and curriculum create a sense of belonging for all participants and meet the vital needs of girls today. The program culminates in a community impact project and a celebratory 5K. Since it was founded in 1996, this national movement has served more than 2.25 million girls in all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

About U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

