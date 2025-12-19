Genesis Lifestyle Medicine Appoints Andrew Schreiner, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Lifestyle Medicine ("Genesis"), a leader in preventive and whole-person healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Schreiner, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

In this strategic role, Andrew will oversee the organization's financial strategy, operational scalability, and long-term fiscal health. His extensive background in financial leadership, multi-site healthcare operations, and growth-stage capital planning positions him as a critical driver of Genesis' next phase of expansion.

Andrew Schreiner

Prior to joining Genesis, Andrew held senior finance roles where he led enterprise budgeting and forecasting, optimized multi-state operational financial systems, managed complex capital structures, and implemented financial controls to guide organizations through rapid scale. He is recognized for his analytical rigor, strategic mindset, and ability to align financial stewardship with organizational mission and growth.

"As Genesis continues to expand nationwide and strengthen its value-based, patient-centric model, Andrew's appointment as CFO marks a major milestone," said Alex Spinoso, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Lifestyle Medicine. "His leadership, financial expertise, and disciplined approach to scaling operations will ensure we grow both responsibly and ambitiously—while preserving the integrity of our mission."

"I'm honored to join Genesis at such a pivotal moment," said Andrew Schreiner. "The convergence of lifestyle medicine, personalized care, and scalable healthcare delivery presents an extraordinary opportunity. I look forward to strengthening Genesis' financial infrastructure, supporting sustainable growth, and ensuring the organization is positioned for long-term impact."

In his new role, Andrew will:

Lead financial strategy, planning, and forecasting to support Genesis' national expansion.





Oversee financial operations, internal controls, compliance, and risk management across all clinics and business units.





Partner with clinical, operational, and executive leadership to ensure financial alignment with patient-outcome goals and organizational priorities.





Optimize capital allocation, evaluate growth opportunities, and guide strategic investments, partnerships, and M&A activities.





Build scalable financial systems, reporting frameworks, and performance metrics to enhance transparency and drive measurable ROI.

About Genesis Lifestyle Medicine

Genesis Lifestyle Medicine is a rapidly growing healthcare organization redefining preventive and personalized care through evidence-based wellness medicine. Combining clinical leadership, data-driven operations, and scalable digital health solutions, Genesis is transforming how individuals and populations achieve sustainable health outcomes. The company's model bridges consumer demand for proactive wellness with the healthcare system's need for value-based, cost-effective care. Visit www.genesislifestylemedicine.com for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Lifestyle Medicine