Genesis Lifestyle Medicine Appoints Kara McClanahan as Vice President of Operations to Advance Scalable, Patient-Centered Care

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Lifestyle Medicine ("Genesis"), a leader in personalized, whole-person health via lifestyle medicine protocols, today announced the appointment of Kara McClanahan, MBA, MHA, CMPE as Vice President of Operations, effective October 2025. In this role, she will oversee the operational infrastructure, practice management, workflow optimization, and expansion of Genesis' multisite footprint.

Kara brings nearly three decades of senior operational leadership, business strategy expertise, and healthcare practice performance experience across aesthetic, dermatology, neurology, and plastic surgery settings. Her extensive background includes serving as Vice President of Operations for a 57-practice healthcare organization, Practice Administrator, Vice President of Sales in the medical device and skincare sectors, and founder of a consultancy dedicated to medical aesthetic operational optimization. Kara is also a Board-Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) and holds advanced degrees in both business and healthcare administration. Beyond her professional endeavors, Kara led the nonprofit (501c3) Beauty for Good and founded Empower Esthetics, a nonprofit supporting women's leadership in aesthetics through mentorship, community service, and educational grants for those facing economic or personal barriers. She is a sought-after speaker and respected industry KOL, consultant, and sales trainer for cosmetic manufacturers and distributors.

"Kara's proven track record in driving operational excellence, streamlining multi-site practice performance and building scalable infrastructure makes her an ideal fit for our next growth phase," said Alex Spinoso, CEO of Genesis Lifestyle Medicine. "Her deep experience in physician-led practices, high-performance teams, and process optimization aligns perfectly with our mission to help people live longer, healthier, more engaged lives."

"I'm thrilled to join the Genesis team and contribute to scaling the operational backbone that enables quality, personalized lifestyle-medicine care," said Kara McClanahan. "There's tremendous opportunity to align best-in-class practice operations, data-driven workflows and a patient-first culture and I look forward to helping Genesis bring its vision to more communities."

In her capacity as Vice President of Operations, Kara will:

Lead the design and deployment of operations systems across existing and new Genesis sites (clinical workflow, staffing models, revenue-cycle optimization, patient experience).

Develop and implement scalable standard operating procedures, performance dashboards and KPIs to drive quality, efficiency and growth.

Partner with the clinical leadership and physician network to ensure operations align with clinical protocols, value-based care initiatives and lifestyle-medicine best-practices.

Define and oversee vendor relationships, technology platforms and operational infrastructure to support expansion and seamless patient access.

Mentor and build an operations team aligned with Genesis' mission, culture and growth trajectory.

Genesis Lifestyle Medicine is a rapidly growing healthcare organization redefining preventive and personalized care through evidence-based wellness medicine. Combining clinical leadership, data-driven operations, and scalable digital health solutions, Genesis is transforming how individuals and populations achieve sustainable health outcomes. The company's model bridges consumer demand for proactive wellness with the healthcare system's need for value-based, cost-effective care. Visit www.genesislifestylemedicine.com for more information.

