GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION ACROSS NORTH TEXAS

Genesis hosts Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop for 50 eighth-grade students at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents $25,000 grants to Junior Players and North Texas Performing Arts to support youth arts education

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation continued their commitment to supporting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education in communities throughout North Texas. Through Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, 50 eighth grade students participated in an interactive STEAM workshop at the Mesquite Independent School District (ISD) Professional Development Center (PDC). Additionally, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded grants to Junior Players and North Texas Performing Arts, strengthening access to creative learning opportunities in the arts for students throughout the region.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents a grant to Junior Players in Dallas on April 27, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"STEAM education allows students to explore how art, design, and technical thinking work together," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Through our work in North Texas, Genesis is proud to support learning experiences that encourage creativity, self-expression, and hands-on discovery."

During the STEAM workshop at Mesquite ISD PDC, 50 eighth-grade students were introduced to the Genesis product planning process and participated in a walkaround of the Genesis GV60. Students also took part in a future mobility design challenge, drawing out and building their own concepts using upcycled materials. The activity encouraged creative thinking while introducing ideas around design, sustainability, and engineering.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presented a grant to Junior Players, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that provides free arts education and performance opportunities to young people across North Texas. Junior Players offers in-school and after-school programming designed to support creative expression, collaboration, and personal growth at no cost to their participants. Funding from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation will help expand access to these programs, reaching more students throughout the community.

"A very special thank you to the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Your generosity is not only meaningful, but also transformational," said Rosaura Cruz, executive director, Junior Players. "It takes a community willing to invest in something bigger than any one program. On behalf of all of us at Junior Players, thank you for your time, your partnership, and your belief in the power of the arts to change lives. We are truly grateful."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation also presented a grant to North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA), a leading youth performing arts organization serving students across the region. NTPA provides training and performance opportunities in theatre, music, and dance, helping students develop skills both on and off the stage. Support from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation will help NTPA continue offering high-quality educational experiences to young performers and aspiring artists.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America