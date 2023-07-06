Genesis MedTech Receives Approval for Launch in China for ArtiSential™

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech, a leading medical device company, today announced that itArtiSential™, a revolutionary series of articulating laparoscopic instruments, has successfully obtained approval from the China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for market release.

ArtiSential™ is a laparoscopic surgical device that mimics the movement of a surgeon's wrist and fingers, providing multiple clinical advantages that enhance surgical precision and outcomes. The device's double-joint end-effector allows for 360 degrees of freedom in movement, providing full access to narrow surgical sites. It operates on a fully mechanical structure with tactile feedback conduction, enabling the surgeon to have a realistic feel of the endoscopic operation. The device also offers a full range of customized end-effectors, making it a versatile tool that can meet various clinical requirements.

ArtiSential™ was developed by LivsMed, a distinguished medical device company in Korea. In 2021, Genesis MedTech and LivsMed signed an exclusive distribution agreement to introduce ArtiSential™ to the Chinese market.

ArtiSential™ made its debut in Korea in 2018, followed by its launch in the US market the following year. The product's exceptional design earned it the Red Dot Design Award. Today, ArtiSential™ is available in several countries including US, Germany, Japan, the UK, and Australia, and has received widespread acclaim from medical professionals who specialize in minimally invasive surgery.

The launch of ArtiSential™ equips surgeons in China with a state-of the-art instrument that will enhance their skills to provide even better care to their patients.

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com.

ABOUT LIVSMED

LivsMed Inc. is a medical device company that brings groundbreaking technology to minimally invasive surgery. Founded in South Korea, LivsMed is the creation of Dr. Jung Joo Lee, who envisioned a new paradigm of laparoscopic surgery where articulating technology is available to every surgeon. With this vision, the ArtiSential™ product line was introduced to the Korean medical device market in 2018 and has been met with much excitement from surgeons around the world. LivsMed continues to focus on revolutionizing the capabilities of minimally invasive surgery, advancing surgical outcomes and extending the lives of patients.  For more information about LivsMed, visit www.livsmed.com.

