Genesis Park Joins Global Energy Capital and White Deer Energy to File for Flowco Public Offering

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park announced today that its portfolio company Flowco, launched a successful initial public offering (NYSE: FLOC). Flowco was formed through the merger of Flowco Production Solutions, Estis Compression and Flogistix. Genesis Park invested in Estis Compression in 2019 alongside Global Energy Capital ("GEC").

Flowco is one of the most comprehensive providers of production optimization and artificial lift solutions, including high pressure gas lift, traditional gas lift, plunger lift, and vapor recovery. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with approximately 1,300 employees, Flowco operates in every domestic major oil and gas basin, with a growing international presence. Flowco serves 22 of the top 25 producers in the United States.

Three local investment firms, GEC, White Deer Energy and Genesis Park cooperated to accomplish this powerful combination. Jonathan Fairbanks will Chair the Board.

"The combined business creates an array of well optimization capabilities at every point in the production lifecycle," said Paul Hobby, Managing Partner of Genesis Park. Hobby, who has joined the Board of Directors of Flowco, continued "Bringing the three companies together maximizes production and uptime while minimizing fugitive vapor releases. Flowco represents an important step forward in improving oilfield technologies."

Flowco represents Genesis Park's second successful public offering from the Genesis Park II, LP. Portfolio; Redwire (NYSE:RDW) being the first.

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based debt and equity investment platform. Its most recent investment fund, GP Capital Partners II, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park targets companies with proven business models and seasoned management teams. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

