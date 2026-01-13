Genesis Security Reduces False Alarms by 62% with Milestone and Actuate AI Integration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an integration of Milestone XProtect Corporate and Actuate's AI analytics, Genesis successfully built a scalable remote video monitoring (RVM) model capable of meeting these challenges.

Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open-platform video management software (VMS), announced that its partner Genesis Security, a security integrator in Puerto Rico, has developed a centralized monitoring operation capable of serving multiple industries across the island via an integration with XProtect VMS.

Genesis provides security and monitoring services for entertainment venues, residential communities, airports, and government facilities throughout Puerto Rico. Historically, operators received over 96,000 motion-based alerts per day, making it nearly impossible to quickly identify real threats.

By combining Milestone's XProtect VMS with Actuate's AI-powered filtering, Genesis reduced daily alerts by 62% — from 96,000 to approximately 37,000 verified events. This shift allowed the company to improve speed and accuracy in emergency responses.

"Actuate has been key to reducing false alarms and increasing real-time threat detection," said Yasel Morales, CIO at Genesis Security.

Milestone's open architecture enables Genesis to connect cameras from various manufacturers, across thousands of sites. Actuate's AI integrates through Milestone's protocol interface, receiving JPEG images only when motion occurs, which reduces bandwidth consumption across Puerto Rico's varied geography. For advanced analytics — such as gun detection — Actuate pulls higher-resolution streams using Milestone's ONVIF network bridge and sends alerts directly into the event server.

Together, the combined solution detects and classifies threats such as:

Intrusions

Loitering

Crowd formation

Weapon detection

Operators receive only verified alerts, allowing the monitoring team to focus on actionable events across multiple industries.

"Video verification is a dramatic improvement for law enforcement because they can visually confirm a threat before responding," said Ken Francis, CEO of Actuate.

Faster Emergency Response from a Single Platform

When a verified threat occurs, operators use Milestone's real-time map visualization to track a person of interest across cameras. They can activate loudspeakers to deter intruders and simultaneously dispatch the nearest security officer. Genesis has over 60 operational units available around the clock, ensuring rapid on-site response.

All communication, alerts, live video, and dispatch workflows are managed through Milestone's centralized interface, enabling seamless coordination across client sites.

Built for Puerto Rico's Infrastructure Challenges

As an island with diverse terrain, electrical instability, and mixed communication networks, Puerto Rico requires resilient security infrastructure. Genesis addressed these challenges through:

Redundant video servers with automatic failover

Hybrid fiber, wireless, and LTE connectivity

Distributed Seneca servers at customer sites linked through Milestone Interconnect

This ensures continuous monitoring even when power or communications are disrupted.

"Genesis's success shows what's possible when open-platform video technology and AI work together," said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Sales at Milestone Systems. "With Milestone XProtect at the core, they've turned massive alert volumes into actionable intelligence and built a scalable monitoring model that delivers real-world results."

A Scalable Blueprint for Multi-Industry Security

Genesis employs over 5,000 personnel and serves a wide range of clients. More than 20 residential communities have already migrated from traditional guard services to Genesis's virtual monitoring model. As organizations across the region seek intelligent, scalable solutions, Genesis's centralized monitoring approach is becoming a model for multi-site security transformation.

