Genesis Vision Launches Alpha Version of Asset Management Platform

Moreover, the Genesis Vision managers will be able to trade using the top-notch trading services provided by a fully licensed and heavily regulated global broker with offices in USA, Europe, Russia, China, Mexico and India - Just2Trade (trade mark in Russia - Finam).

The launch of alpha version will enable the GV platform managers start investments thus giving the start for the historic data accumulation. This will form the statistic base necessary for investors to make the investment decision. Besides, the users will learn the profit distribution mechanics, and understand the manager ranking system.

Genesis Vision decided to start out with the platform in a demo mode. Anyone can join the Alpha version and try it without any financial repercussions since all of the funds will be of virtual value. The demo state will go on for as long as it is necessary to carry out all the testing and honing.

Alpha version in demo mode will be available only temporary - until the project team decides to launch the real account mode. The Alpha version release in demo mode is aimed at protecting all the participants from possible errors that may result in funds loss.

Moreover, Genesis Vision will reward best managers and investors at the end of demo mode.

"We consider it necessary for users to test the platform and understand the way it functions, and only after that they will be able to start trading operations with real funds," comments Alexey Kutsenko, CBDO of Genesis Vision. "The opportunity to test platform without any risk to lose money is a huge advantage for all the participants. We also consider demo mode to be a helpful tool to discover the possible errors and to correct them before the launch of real version."

About the project

Genesis Vision is the platform for the private trust management market, built on blockchain technology and smart contracts. We unite exchanges, brokers, traders, and investors into a decentralized, open and fair network, making the ﬁnancial market even more global.

