Genesys Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation

US federal agencies positioned to improve constituent engagement with leading cloud customer experience orchestration platform Genesys Cloud CX for government

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience, has received the US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) In Process designation for the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform for government. With the solution now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the company is working with its agency sponsor toward achieving FedRAMP authority to operate (ATO) at the moderate impact level within one year.

Today, people are accustomed to responsive and personalized digital service. Yet for many federal agencies, aging infrastructure continues to be a major obstacle to meeting these expectations. Furthermore, ongoing economic and societal strains are causing demand for services and information to climb — government organizations are even more pressured to provide consistent and connected experiences.

"Many U.S. Federal Government agencies are on a mission to strengthen the experiences they deliver to constituents but have been challenged to access solutions built for the digital age," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud CX. "Through our FedRAMP In Process Genesys Cloud CX solution, we're privileged to help organizations move beyond a transactional approach to a more modern, anticipatory model where constituents feel heard, valued and supported. With real-time listening, understanding, predictive and learning capabilities, we aim to enable every organization to orchestrate rich people-centered experiences every time.

Genesys Cloud CX is an all-in-one cloud contact center solution that enables organizations to deliver frictionless customer and employee experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Genesys provides a simple way to deploy, operate and scale customer experience orchestration technology from a modern composable cloud platform so organizations can meet the most demanding data security and privacy standards. Achieving FedRAMP Moderate In Process status allows government agencies to adopt and use Genesys Cloud CX capabilities to reimagine, automate and scale their constituent experiences.

FedRAMP is a US government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP In Process designation is a required step prior to achieving full FedRAMP authorization.

Learn more about Genesys Cloud CX for government.

