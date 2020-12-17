Genesys Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Rapid Response, a New Digital Solution to Help Companies Meet the Overwhelming Consumer Need for Vaccination Information

Countries around the world are expected to experience four times the pace in vaccine to market delivery and at four times the scale of past vaccination efforts, according to recent research by McKinsey & Company. No country nor company has experienced this magnitude of pace and scale simultaneously. In fact, to deploy approved COVID-19 vaccines into local communities as efficiently as possible, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is leveraging existing private-sector infrastructure. Companies of all sizes and across the spectrum of industries such as retail, grocery, and pharmacy, have signed up to support the mass vaccine deployment. However, with multiple new vaccines potentially available to the public soon, consumers will turn to the local and trusted resources in their communities for the latest and most relevant information about these vaccines.

"Businesses like retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies are playing a critical role in getting the vaccines out into our communities," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer, Genesys. "They will also face unprecedented demand to provide consumers accurate and relevant information about the availability of vaccines and the administration process. Our goal is to support these companies, many of whom are Genesys customers, to provide the most responsive service during this extraordinary time."

Delivering Empathic Consumer Care During an Extraordinary Time at Scale

Ninety percent of the 330 million people in the U.S. live within five miles of trusted businesses such as retail, grocery, or pharmacy facilities that may play critical roles in the vaccination delivery process. Businesses across the various potential consumer touchpoints must prepare for the tremendous number of expected public inquiries. The pace and scale of required support are exacerbated by the nature of the need. According to Forrester, "the pandemic ensures that customer service will no longer just be the domain of the inconvenienced, 2021 will see a new focus on serving the needs of folks in true distress." (Predictions 2021: Customer Service, Forrester Research, Inc., Oct. 2020)

Genesys COVID-19 Vaccine Rapid Response will enable companies participating in the execution of Operation Warp Speed to efficiently schedule and deliver innovative COVID-19 vaccines to market as well as provide the capability to educate the public during the process. Built on Genesys Cloud™, Rapid Response can include digital tools such as AI-driven chatbots, voice, messaging, email management, self-service, call recording, and notifications to service consumer inquiries at massive scale. Leveraging Genesys chatbot technology or existing chatbot investments will enrich the engagement. Genesys approaches this sensitive engagement with an empathy-first approach combined with a solution to:

Offer the most up to date, curated COVID-19 vaccine information such as availability, general timing, manufacturer updates and more;

Respond to customer inquiries about vaccine safety, efficacy, durability and adverse event monitoring and reporting;

Provide transparency into the number of vaccines in stock at specific pharmacy locations, helping to control foot traffic; and,

Facilitate an escalation path to the organization's contact center and supported through voice and digital channels.

Rapid Response is the latest offering under the Genesys digital product strategy aimed at helping companies adapt to this new consumer-initiated digital-first contact world. In the early days of the pandemic, companies, and state and federal agencies turned to Genesys to quickly deploy new digital tools such as AI-driven chatbots to keep pace with shifting consumer needs for digital engagement. Genesys also helped more than 700 businesses successfully transition their customer experience employees to remote work. With the leading retail and healthcare organizations running on Genesys Cloud, Genesys is extending its expertise to provide real-time information to the public about vaccine availability, demographic prioritization, distribution, criteria and scheduling through these digital channels. As more people inquire about the vaccine deployment process, Rapid Response will provide them with a trusted tool for accurate and relevant information to guide their decision-making process.

Offer Details and Availability

Rapid Response is free of charge for the first 90 days once launched into a production environment and available in the U.S. today. Installation in just 72 hours with support that includes go-live enablement and e-learning. Set agent access maximums and customer telephony not included. Companies interested in the solution should contact us.

