Genesys Announces Executive Appointments to Fast-Track Growth and Support Market Shift to the Cloud

The new structure positions Genesys to enhance support for its diverse global customer base, which includes organizations of all sizes spanning private and public cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments. Customers will benefit from faster delivery of targeted portfolio enhancements and artificial intelligence (AI) driven applications at scale. The Genesys Cloud division will unify the company's next-generation public cloud solutions and services by combining the PureCloud and workforce engagement management (WEM) groups. The second unit, Genesys Core, is comprised of PureEngage and PureConnect on-premises and cloud.

The company has appointed two general managers to lead the business units: Olivier Jouve takes the helm of Genesys Cloud, and Barry O'Sullivan heads up Genesys Core. Both executives report directly into Genesys CEO Tony Bates. The company also announced that Peter Graf was appointed chief strategy officer.

"This new structure enables us to provide even greater value to our customers and partners by rapidly delivering innovation across our market-leading product portfolio," said Bates. "I want to acknowledge the tremendous work Peter and his team have done to deliver AI-powered, cloud-based common services that make this new structure possible. I look forward to his contributions as our new chief strategy officer as well as those from Olivier and Barry to drive our future growth and disruptive vision of hyper-personalization."

Taking Genesys to new heights

As general manager of Genesys Cloud, Jouve adds to his existing responsibilities as executive vice president of PureCloud, the company's leading Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. In addition to continuing to head its operations, product strategy and commercial activities, he will take on ownership of the company's WEM business. Since joining Genesys two years ago, Jouve has been instrumental in continuing to drive the triple digit revenue increases PureCloud has experienced since its launch, furthering its hypergrowth. His career spans more than 30 years and includes senior executive roles for IBM®, such as vice president of offering management for IBM Watson IoT™, among others.

O'Sullivan moves from the Genesys operating committee, its governing board, and joins the company as executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Core. In this role, Barry will leverage his extensive industry, AI and unified communications knowledge, along with his intimate understanding of the business, to take the Genesys Core division to the next level. Previously, Barry founded and served as the CEO of Altocloud, the cloud-based customer journey analytics provider acquired by Genesys in 2018. Earlier in his career, Barry was senior vice president and general manager for Cisco Systems, leading several multi-billion-dollar divisions including Collaboration, Unified Communications and Voice over IP.

"We're extremely fortunate to have executives of Olivier's and Barry's caliber leading our business units. With their extensive experience, strong leadership and incredible business vision, they are each ideally suited to help us continue to solve our customers' toughest challenges and further propel our ongoing momentum," added Bates.

In addition, Graf will transition from Genesys chief product officer to a new role as chief strategy officer. He will be responsible for developing, communicating, sustaining and executing the Genesys strategy. Graf will also assume responsibility for strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, business operations and disruptive innovation for the company. Graf brings more than 25 years of experience in the global enterprise software industry and deep expertise with emerging technologies, including AI, to the role.

