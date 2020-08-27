Genesys Announces Partnership with Adobe to Deliver Contextual Customer Experiences

"For organizations that want to truly develop deep empathy with their customers that results in a unique and differentiated customer experience, the ability to tap into direct and contextual customer data from across the organization is foundational," said Alan Webber, vice president of Customer Experience Management Strategies at IDC. "Partnerships like Genesys and Adobe have the opportunity to expose data that has been locked away in function-specific applications to build a more complete understanding of each individual that results in a more personalized experience for which customers will return."

Customers engage with organizations across many different functions, yet their data often doesn't move with them throughout their journey, resulting in disconnected experiences with minimal personalization. Even when the data is shared across systems and departments, it typically is not utilized in real-time engagements. Genesys and Adobe are working together to change this by:

Improving customer empathy through real-time profile enrichment: Integrating Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform enriches customer profiles by linking an individual's marketing and contact center history with their real-time intent. This gives agents more customer insights, which are made available from a single desktop. It enables more highly personalized experiences so organizations can optimize customer engagement, resulting in improved customer loyalty and retention, sales conversions and return on investment.

Augmenting the customer journey with AI and automation: Organizations can now use the combined muscle of Adobe Experience Platform's rich and comprehensive real-time customer profiles with Genesys Predictive Engagement, which is powered by artificial intelligence and embedded in Genesys Cloud. This gives agents more intelligence from past interactions, purchases, customer segments, interests and real-time intent. Organizations can more accurately predict how and when to engage prospects – whether on a website, via phone or using other channels, for more effective campaign conversion rates.

Driving revenue and loyalty with campaign conversion and attribution: Customer attribution through the funnel has historically been limited to marketing campaigns and trackable websites. The Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform integration will allow marketers to extend their campaigns' reach across digital and voice channels. This gives marketers richer campaign attribution and helps them identify the optimal conversion path to inform their strategies.

"Adobe and Genesys have a shared goal to help businesses more fully leverage their customer data," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys. "The combined power of our interoperable platforms makes it easier for organizations to utilize enriched customer context so they can provide more personalized engagement that builds stronger empathic connections."

"The global imperative for digital engagement has created an even greater sense of urgency for every business to deliver exceptional, personalized digital experiences," said Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe. "Integrating customer insights from Genesys Cloud into Adobe Experience Platform will give brands a more complete view of their customers, enabling deeper interactions that drive brand loyalty and growth."

The first phase of the Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform integration is now available with additional capabilities expected throughout 2020.

