Genesys Announces Xperience 2021, The CX Event of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys , a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announces Xperience 2021, the company's live virtual event held June 23-24. Themed "The Power of Us" to discover what we can do together, this year's event will bring together leaders from organizations of all sizes and industries to reveal the future of customer experience.

Consumers' preference for digital channels are driving a new standard of experiences that are fluid, predictive and proactive across every touchpoint. To forge stronger connections with customers today, organizations must evolve by delivering empathetic experiences which are key for organizations in becoming loyalty leaders.

During Xperience, more than 80 industry thought leaders will share insights into the latest market trends, best practices for implementing the latest CX technologies, and the next steps on the Experience as a Service journey. The world is moving to experiences and event attendees will learn what they need to do to stay on the leading edge with their customers and employees as the event covers:

Harnessing the power of the cloud;

Powering seamless digital channels through artificial intelligence;

Getting the most of customer experience data integrated with enterprise data;

Engaging and optimizing your workforce, whether in-office, hybrid or remote;

A new standard in customer experience measurement critical for competitive advantages, and more.

Included among the speakers are The Coca-Cola Company, North America Operating Unit, Electrolux, Telus, TechStyle, and Vodafone Germany, among others.

When:

Americas: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM PT

Europe , Middle East and Africa : 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM GMT

How: Register now for this free event and to get access to session recordings

