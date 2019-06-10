Genesys Celebrates Nine Companies Pushing the Boundaries of Customer Experience

DENVER, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, recognized leading companies including Microsoft, Swisscom, Coca-Cola Business Services North America, Whirlpool Corporation and more during its 14th annual Customer Innovation Awards. Winners were announced on the opening day of Xperience 19, the company's signature annual event, running June 10-13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The Genesys Customer Innovation awards celebrates nine companies from around the world for using innovative approaches and technologies, such as the cloud and artificial intelligence, to drive business performance and deliver great customer experiences. The finalists were evaluated by a panel of judges, comprised of respected industry analysts from IDC, McGee-Smith Analytics and Ovum, as well as past Customer Innovation Award winners, including Bradesco, Harambee and QuinStreet.

The 2019 honorees include:

Homecare Medical — The CX Game Changer (Making a difference with CX technology)

Homecare Medical achieved greater scalability by adding digital telehealth support channels, resulting in a 92% increase in annual interactions across voice, web chat, email, SMS and social media. Microsoft — The CX Globetrotter (Best global roll out)

Microsoft moved a complex legacy on-premises system to the cloud to provide a streamlined customer experience in 37 languages across 60 regions. Swisscom — The CX Innovator (Best omnichannel implementation)

As one of the first Genesys customers to deploy its integration with Apple Business Chat, Swisscom unlocked messaging for consumers, shifting contacts from the company's IVR and website. It tripled volumes within six months and thereby achieved efficiency gains by more than 10%. Lowell Norway — The CX Mover (small, less than 100 agents - Best implementation: time to achieve value)

Lowell Norway streamlined its operations and processes by replacing unconnected, disparate systems with a Genesys solution, resulting in a 94% average response rate, 25% reduction in average call handle time, 90% first call resolution rate, along with 14 second drop in wait times. 3 Denmark — The CX Mover (mid-sized 101-500 agents - Best implementation: time to achieve value)

3, one of the largest mobile operators in Denmark , moved to a cloud-based contact center, resulting in a 23 second decrease in queue time and a 10% increase in agent efficiency. Coca-Cola Business Services, North America — The CX Mover (large – more than 500 agents - Best implementation: time to achieve value)

Coca Cola Business Services, North America has achieved a 50% reduction in TCO and 99.9% Day 1 system availability, with 75% of calls being routed to the right team the first time. Affin Bank Berhad — The CX Sales and Marketing Performer (Best sales and marketing deployment)

Affin Bank Berhad moved from multiple systems to a single streamlined omnichannel customer experience solution from Genesys, enabling a 60% improvement in telesales performance, 84% reduction in call abandonment rates, 50% in agent productivity and $1 million in sales within five months of implementation. Tokio Marine Management Australasia — The CX Team Player (Team productivity)

The multinational insurer has improved agent schedule adherence by 30% by deploying workforce management since moving its contact center to the cloud. Whirlpool Corporation —The CX Visionary (Moving to Genesys from another platform)

Whirlpool, the global leader in appliance manufacturing, successfully migrated several disparate on-premises contact center software solutions to a single cloud-based omnichannel Genesys platform. Since deployment they have realized key operational metrics including a 50% reduction in call transfers due to smarter routing, improved average speed to answer by 90%, as well as, increased contact center efficiencies overall.

"A highlight of each year is recognizing our brilliant customers for their innovation and relentless focus on delivering the world's best experiences," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer, Genesys. "It never ceases to amaze me how businesses are creatively applying Genesys solutions to engage more seamlessly with customers, empower employees and reach targeted business objectives for revenue, sales, satisfaction and more. On behalf of everyone at Genesys, congratulations to all of the finalists and winners – and keep making every moment count."

Xperience 19 is the annual Genesys conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology pushing the boundaries and future of customer experience. Follow the excitement at Xperience 19 on social media using the hashtag #Xpr19.

