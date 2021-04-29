Genesys Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management

Genesys positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the 2021 Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Magic Quadrant. Tweet this

Genesys is seeing a surge in adoption of Genesys Cloud and WEM capabilities as organizations adapt to the new workforce paradigm and realize the positive impact that engaged employees have on the customer experience. In fiscal year 20212, Genesys Cloud had more than 300,000 users on its platform, a 106 percent increase year over year with 118 percent WEM customer growth.

"Employees are at the heart of customer experience, and they need to feel understood, empowered, and engaged in order to make more meaningful connections with customers," said Merijn te Booij, general manager, Workforce Engagement Management, Genesys. "We actively listen to customers' feedback and requests, and their input helped us truly focus on the agent experience for the 50+ new WEM capabilities we launched last year."

The company's focus on offering end-to-end solutions that power both customer and employee experiences is often cited as a primary driver for customer adoption. According to Genesys customer Henry Svendblad, CTO of Company Nurse, "Built-in workforce and quality management set Genesys apart from competitors, which required the use of third-party solutions to deliver this functionality."

The company was also recently recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service3.

In May 2020, Genesys transitioned its fiscal year from a calendar year to a fiscal year ending on January 31, 2021.

