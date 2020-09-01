Genesys Names New CFO to Drive Next Phase of Rapid Growth

"Brian has a proven track record of leading global financial organizations, driving automation and successful business transformations," said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys. "With his extensive background spanning both enterprise software and SaaS businesses for numerous fast-growing companies, Brian is an ideal fit for Genesys as we further solidify our position as the leader in cloud customer experience solutions. I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Brian to our leadership team."

Swartz comes to Genesys from Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a publicly traded cloud-based people development software provider, where he was CFO since 2016. Swartz played a pivotal role in improving the company's revenues and profitability. He brings deep expertise and strategic insights to his new role as Genesys CFO, where he will help to propel its cloud business forward. Swartz will oversee all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, tax, treasury and internal audit, as well as its sourcing, facilities and information technology organizations.

"It's truly an exciting time to join Genesys as the company drives the contact center market forward on the cloud transformation journey," Swartz said. "The company has enormous opportunity to disrupt the industry by making it possible for any organization to forge deeper connections with customers so they can finally deliver on the promise of personalization and elevate the overall customer experience."

Prior to Cornerstone, Swartz served as CFO for zulily, where he helped lead the company through a successful sale process. Previously, he was CFO at Apollo Education Group and held other executive roles earlier in his career. Swartz earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Arizona and was previously a chairman of the board of directors for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility.

©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, Genesys Cloud, Experience as a Service, and the Genesys logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

