Genesys Ranked First for 2020 Market Share in Contact Center Applications Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been ranked first for 2020 market share in the IDC Worldwide Contact Center Applications Software Market Shares 2020 report (Doc # US48070821, July 2021), placing first in the overall revenue share standings with 13.8% share.

Companies have embraced cloud and digital solutions to meet today's changing consumer expectations and business needs. Traditionally, contact centers have been optimized for efficiency, treating customer experience as a series of singular interactions. However, in today's always-on consumer landscape, businesses need to create effective empathetic experiences through fluid, context-based conversations that build customer trust and loyalty.

Genesys created Experience as a ServiceSM to deliver empathy at scale. Through the cloud, digital and artificial intelligence (AI), Genesys makes it possible for companies to listen, understand and predict customer behavior before they act to deliver more personalized experiences. This new direction for the industry has been well received by businesses, fueling strong growth for the Genesys cloud business. In fiscal year 20211, new bookings increased nearly 130% for the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform and more than 70% for the Genesys Multicloud CX™ solution, year over year. The company also increased its traction over legacy vendors, driving three displacements per day from Avaya and Cisco alone.

"Our focus on providing businesses with multiple options for delivering cloud-based customer experiences fueled our growth last year as companies transitioned to the cloud to support remote work," said ML Maco, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations at Genesys. "Consumer expectations and business needs are constantly changing, and we expect our momentum to continue as we help even more businesses deliver empathetic experiences for both customers and employees."

"We've seen a major shift towards contact center modernization over the past year," said Mary Wardley, Program Vice President for Customer Care and CRM at IDC. "The pandemic underscored the need for business agility and flexibility, and Genesys continues to be positioned to deliver the cloud, digital and AI capabilities that businesses need to thrive."

The IDC report highlights a number of key milestones contributing to the company's growth, including:

Strengthened its leadership team under CEO Tony Bates , who was appointed in May 2019 , with a growing wave of new talent including Joyce Kim , Chief Marketing Officer, who brings deep background in technology marketing from companies including Arm, Microsoft and Google.

, who was appointed in , with a growing wave of new talent including , Chief Marketing Officer, who brings deep background in technology marketing from companies including Arm, Microsoft and Google. Expanded product focus on cloud, digital and AI with the introduction of the Genesys Multicloud CX and Genesys Cloud CX business units in September 2019 , and the Genesys DX™ solution for digital and AI in December 2020 .

, and the Genesys DX™ solution for digital and AI in . Helped more than 700 businesses quickly and seamlessly transition their customer experience employees to remote work within days during the COVID-19 pandemic, including offering free access to Genesys Cloud CX for a limited time.

Introduced a microservices container architecture with Genesys Multicloud CX, which can support any cloud infrastructure, including private or public cloud.

Expanded its partnership with Microsoft to include native integration of Microsoft Teams with Genesys Cloud CX to increase agent productivity and effectiveness.

Forged a new partnership with Adobe to include an integration between Genesys Cloud CX and Adobe Experience Platform to provide companies with a deeper understanding of customer context across every touch point.

Cultivated a growing reseller ecosystem, including an expanded agreement with BT and a new agreement with TTEC, to reach broader audiences on a global scale.

