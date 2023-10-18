Genesys Ranked Leader by Frost & Sullivan in Frost Radar™: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023 Report

AI-powered experience orchestration leader recognized by Frost & Sullivan for enhancing employee experiences and improving CX with technical innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, received a top ranking from Frost & Sullivan in the Frost Radar™: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023 report. Frost & Sullivan recognized Genesys for its AI and digital innovations in workforce engagement management (WEM), global industry leadership and capabilities to help organizations deliver the power of empathy to every experience.

Through evaluations based on companies' strengths, innovation, growth and market position, the Frost Radar™: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023 report identifies leaders in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) industry that are advancing workforce optimization (WFO).

Genesys attributes its leadership position to the Genesys Cloud CX® experience orchestration platform. More than 4,800 organizations worldwide deliver personalized, end-to-end experiences through the platform's suite of AI, voice, digital and WEM capabilities.

The demand for innovative workforce engagement solutions is rising as organizations look to enhance their employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX). The number of Genesys customers who added AI and WEM capabilities to their CX toolbox increased 103% year-over-year.

According to Frost & Sullivan, a key factor in Genesys achieving the Leader ranking is its continued investment in Genesys AI. With conversational, predictive and generative AI capabilities working in unison, Genesys AI drives stronger customer experiences through smarter self-service and intelligent automation — all while empowering employees with enhanced listening, learning, real-time analysis and gamification for improved performance and efficiency.

The Frost Radar™: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023 report states, "Genesys' latest generative AI addition and acquisition of Exceed.ai expands its predictive, conversational language processing, and analytics capabilities. These additions will enable users to improve CX and EX. Moreover, based on findings from Frost & Sullivan's voice of the employee analytics (VoE) research, predictive analytics will be a differentiator for analytics providers. Genesys' generative AI announcement is a timely response that cuts through the noise in the market and strengthens its predictive analytics capabilities."

"Engaged employees are key for organizations to deliver connected, personalized experiences that delight customers and allow them to feel seen, heard and understood," said Merijn te Booij, executive vice president and general manager of the Employee Engagement Business Unit at Genesys. "This recognition by Frost & Sullivan reinforces how WFO innovation from Genesys helps organizations empower every agent, team leader, coach and planner with access to the right tools needed for improving customer satisfaction and performance at the highest level."

To learn more, download the Frost Radar™: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023 report.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology into a modern revenue velocity engine, Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Cloud EX, GCXNow and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Genesys

