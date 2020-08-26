Genesys Recognized as a Leader of Contact-Center-As-A-Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions , has been named a Leader for its Genesys Cloud™ platform in "The Forrester Wave™: Contact-Center-As-A-Service (CCaaS) Providers, Q3 2020" report. The report takes a deep dive into the CCaaS market, assessing how 10 top providers stack up in a 33-criterion evaluation across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Genesys was recognized for its "unmatched support for large-scale and global deployments" in its company profile.

Forrester Wave author Art Schoeller, vice president and principal analyst, stated in the report that companies should, "shortlist Genesys when looking for a full feature set including native WFO, CRM integrations, global reach, and an extensive partner ecosystem."

The report also notes, "Genesys Cloud's strengths include its CRM integrations and an orchestration layer that integrates Amazon Lex, Google CCAI, and IBM Watson. The native WFO capabilities allow a seamless user experience for multiple roles and more consistent operational and WFO data."

Genesys received the highest scores possible – 5 out of 5 – in 18 of the 33 criteria. In the current offering category, the company had the highest scores possible in the API breadth and depth, SDKs and developer support, application store, support for agent-assisted touchpoints and self- service capabilities criteria. In the strategy category, Genesys had the highest scores possible in the product vision, market approach, geographic strategy and execution, partner ecosystem and commercial model criteria.

"Today, organizations need a cloud contact center that's flexible, scalable and available worldwide – Genesys Cloud checks every box. In fact, nearly 65% of our top-50 Genesys Cloud customers are multinational organizations," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud. "We believe our recognition in the Forrester Wave is testament to our ability to execute against our sound geographic strategy, which includes a well-established global channel and partner ecosystem. In addition, our innovation velocity makes it easier for organizations to adopt artificial intelligence, digital and WEM capabilities so they can provide differentiated, personalized experiences every time."

The Forrester Wave methodology requires analysts to gather details of product qualifications through a combination of lab evaluations, questionnaires, demos, and/or discussions with client references.

See the Forrester Wave graphic and download your complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Contact-Center-As-A-Service (CCaaS) Providers, Q3 2020.

