Genesys Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Time as a Leader in Gartner's Annual Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide

The company was also designated a Leader in the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America2. In addition, Genesys is included in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe3.

"We believe a decade of leadership paired with our positioning in three Gartner Magic Quadrants is a tremendous accomplishment that puts our company at the forefront of both cloud and on-premises solutions. Our customers' ongoing insight helps us push our innovations even further and motivates us to lead the market through the next era of change," said Paul Segre, chief executive officer at Genesys. "Today, this means capitalizing on technologies like artificial intelligence to enable the world's most successful customer experiences."

In the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, Gartner defines Leaders as the following: "Leaders are highly viable vendors with broad portfolios, significant market share, broad geographic coverage, a clear vision of how contact center needs will evolve and a proven track record of delivering contact center solutions. They are well-positioned with their current product portfolio and likely to continue delivering leading products. Leaders do not necessarily offer a best-of-breed solution for every customer requirement. Overall, however, their products are strong and often have some exceptional capabilities. These vendors also provide solutions that pose a relatively low risk of deployment failure."

The 2018 report on the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, evaluated 11 different contact center infrastructure vendors. Gartner then positions companies within one of four quadrants: Visionaries, Niche Players, Challengers and Leaders.

