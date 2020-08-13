Genesys Unveils Industry's First True Multicloud Architecture for Contact Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has announced the industry's first native multicloud architecture.

With new levels of flexibility, agility and choice, it's now simpler for organizations to build a rich multivendor ecosystem and tailor their infrastructure, deployment and management models to fit their business. This gives enterprises the resiliency, portability and scalability they need to future proof their contact centers.

Multicloud gives organizations ultimate control

Genesys Engage customers can now more easily adopt cloud-delivered innovations, resulting in more personalized service that drives customer engagement and loyalty. In addition, organizations can benefit from the ability to transition to the cloud while preserving existing technology investments and complying with rigorous data and security requirements.

The newly containerized architecture of Genesys Engage built using open standards enables Genesys Engage customers to select private or public cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployments with Genesys Cloud™ or third-party providers. For example, with Genesys Engage, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles benefits from a single platform to support a diverse set of applications, cloud deployment models and vendors across their global enterprise. In addition, the multicloud architecture makes it possible for organizations to run Genesys Engage in the private cloud of their choice, including leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The multicloud approach also allows every Genesys Engage customer, both cloud and on-premises, to consume innovation with speed and ease regardless of their deployment model. For instance, it enables organizations using Genesys Engage to access the artificial intelligence powered capabilities of Genesys Cloud, such as Predictive Engagement and Workforce Engagement Management, as a completely integrated solution.

Multicloud ecosystem support drives big benefits

In addition, cloud customers can decide how Genesys Engage is operated – independently, by Genesys or managed by a partner such as Accenture, Aria Solutions, Avtex, BT, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Infosys, NTT LTD or Orange Business Services. Further, organizations can move their software applications between different clouds or utilize multiple providers to address varying geographic needs and data sovereignty requirements.

Enterprises using Genesys Engage benefit from its open architecture, which enables them to avoid vendor lock-in. They can also easily extend their core contact center solution by integrating existing applications from many providers, like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nuance and Calabrio to name a few. This offers organizations more options to support a range of solutions, including voice and chatbots, workforce engagement management, voice and speech recognition and more.

Commenting on Genesys multicloud architecture:

"For decades, businesses had to choose between a suite of applications from a single vendor or siloed best-of-breed systems, resulting in an administrative nightmare, high costs and inconsistent customer experiences. With our multicloud architecture, we're partnering with our customers to overcome this challenge," said Barry O'Sullivan , executive vice president and general manager for Genesys Multicloud Solutions. "We're giving enterprises the ultimate freedom to customize and future-proof their contact center technology and infrastructure so they can deliver unique experiences for every customer."

"We're giving enterprises the ultimate freedom to customize and future-proof their contact center technology and infrastructure so they can deliver unique experiences for every customer." "For most global enterprises, running their business in the cloud with one provider isn't realistic," said Robert Allman , Global senior vice president, Customer Experience at NTT LTD . "Multicloud is the way forward, and Genesys is giving our customers the kind of versatility they need to build the cloud environment that best suits their requirements, while optimizing their contact center investment."

. "Multicloud is the way forward, and Genesys is giving our customers the kind of versatility they need to build the cloud environment that best suits their requirements, while optimizing their contact center investment." "The results are in; cloud is the answer," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, McGee-Smith Analytics. "But enterprises, especially large, globally-deployed ones, want a vote in how customer experience cloud transformation is accomplished. By giving businesses their choice of cloud platforms, deployment models and management approaches, Genesys Engage is delivering an architecture that enterprises can mold to meet their specific needs. This allows them to leverage the latest technologies and provide the kind of service that keeps their customers coming back."

