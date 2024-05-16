Genesys Works Announces $7 Million Grant from MacKenzie Scott

Funding will support Genesys Works' strategic growth plan, including expansion to seven new markets by 2028

HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works, a national youth career readiness program for students in underserved communities, announced today that it has received a $7 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The funding will support Genesys Works' strategic growth plan to significantly extend its reach and impact. Over the next five years, the nonprofit will triple the number of students served in existing and new markets. It recently announced plans to launch a new site in Jacksonville, Fl., in the summer of 2025.

"This grant is a validation of our impact to date and our potential to scale and prepare more young people across the country to become the future-ready leaders and professionals our workforce needs," said Jeffrey Artis, Genesys Works President and CEO. "Our proven approach provides participating students with the knowledge, support, access, and navigational skills that place them on a pathway to success."

Genesys Works has served over 11,000 students to date and currently partners with high schools and over 200 companies in seven cities across the country. The nonprofit has a proven track record of connecting young people to higher education and livable-wage careers, as evidenced by its outcomes. More than 90% of participants enroll in college. Program alumni earn a median income of $60,000 per year six years after high school and are three times more likely to graduate with a bachelor's degree than peers from their communities.

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, New York City, and Tulsa. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

