Genesys Works' #EmployChange Campaign Urges Corporate America to Take Meaningful Action Against Economic and Racial Inequality

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesys Works, a national youth workforce development program for promising high school students and skilled talent pipeline for top U.S. employers, launched #EmployChange, a social campaign that calls on Corporate American to take meaningful action against racial and economic inequality by partnering with the nonprofit to provide talented, hardworking young adults from under-resourced communities equal access to the tools and opportunities needed for a more equitable future.

The pandemic, which has only widened the opportunity gap, has created an urgent need for more companies to employ change. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Genesys Works)

The digital campaign, created in partnership with NYC-based brand agency, Burns Group, features ambitious high school students from Genesys Works' program. Future members of the workforce, who introduce themselves as the answer to the talent shortage and respond directly to Corporate America's social media messages about the importance of diversity. Companies that partner with Genesys Works to employ change gain access to a talent pipeline of diverse, skilled and high-performing young professionals ready to help provide sustainable change in their organization and community.

"Companies across the country have pledged to address racial inequality by increasing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, but many of them are still grappling with how to address disparity gaps or make the investment necessary to break down barriers that prevent real change," said David Williams, CEO of Genesys Works. "Corporations who partner with Genesys Works to employ change understand that providing more economic and equitable opportunities for all young adults is not just good for their bottom line, but good for us all."

To amplify the campaign and raise awareness of its mission to create more equitable career opportunities for high school students from under-resourced communities, Genesys Works enlisted support from its corporate partners that are currently offering paid internships to students amid COVID-19. The pandemic, which has only widened the opportunity gap, has created an urgent need for more companies to employ change.

Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has partnered with Corporate America to launch the careers of more than 8,000 students in tech and business operations, most of whom are first-generation American, first-time college goers and identify as students of color, minority groups that have been historically marginalized and underrepresented in the workplace.

To learn more about Genesys Works' #EmployChange Campaign, visit www.genesysworks.org/employ-change.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, a paid year-long corporate internship, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through college. Our goal is to move more students out of poverty and into professional careers, creating a more productive and diverse workforce in the process. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region and New York. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

