Genesys Works Launches Program in Nashville to Connect High Schoolers with Careers and Help Companies Meet Workforce Needs

National youth career-readiness program brings paid internship model to increase pathways for high school students and expand the local talent pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works, a national nonprofit that creates pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities, announced today that it is launching in Nashville this summer. This expansion into a ninth market introduces Genesys Works' proven internship model to the region, connecting high school seniors to meaningful, paid internships and helping companies build a pipeline of workforce-ready talent.

High school students participate in professional skills training through Genesys Works, a youth workforce development nonprofit that partners with employers to provide paid internships, career coaching, and long-term support. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works has served more than 14,000 young people and is expanding its workforce development programming to Nashville.

"At Genesys Works, we believe that talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn't," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO of Genesys Works. "By launching in Nashville, we're opening doors for young people to build confidence, connect with caring mentors, and discover what's possible. And we're inviting companies to be a part of that journey to invest in futures and shape the leaders of tomorrow, all while benefitting from our skilled talent. We've heard from employers again and again that our high school interns are more prepared for the workplace than their college interns and deliver tremendous value to their teams."

The Genesys Works program is built with employers in mind:

Students complete more than 160 hours of technical and professional skills training before stepping into the workplace.

Interns work 20 hours per week throughout their senior year, offering continuity and a deeper impact than traditional summer interns.

Genesys Works serves as the employer of record and handles logistics, training, and ongoing support, making it easy for companies to participate.

Interns are placed in entry-level roles across IT, operations, HR, marketing, and finance, delivering real value on day one.

"Nashville Public Schools is committed to ensuring every student is known and supported through real-world opportunities that prepare them for life after graduation," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Nashville Public Schools. "Our partnership with Genesys Works gives seniors hands-on experience, builds workplace skills and confidence, and connects them with caring adults who guide their growth. These opportunities help students see a clear path forward while providing local employers with motivated young people ready to succeed."

Companies also gain leadership development opportunities for rising managers through mentoring and supervising interns, while building stronger relationships with the local community.

"Early‑talent initiatives like this are essential because they help young people discover their strengths sooner," said Karl Sprules, Chief Operating Officer at AllianceBernstein. "This is especially true in fast‑growing STEM fields and hands‑on vocational pathways, where real‑world experience makes all the difference. Partnerships like this create opportunities that last well beyond the internship — for students exploring their futures, for employers who depend on a skilled and diverse workforce, and for Nashville as a whole."

Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has served more than 14,000 young people in eight cities across the country. According to its most recent impact report:

90% of program graduates enroll in college, compared to 52% of their peers

Alums earn a median income of $70,000 more than seven years after completing the program

Two-thirds of alums outearn at least one parent

Genesys Works has more than 245 corporate partners across the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Jacksonville, New York City, Tulsa, the Twin Cities, and Washington, D.C., and is now actively recruiting Nashville-area companies to join its inaugural class of employer partners.

To learn more or become a corporate partner, contact Antiqua Cleggett at [email protected] or visit genesysworks.org.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Jacksonville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, New York City, and Tulsa. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org .

SOURCE Genesys Works