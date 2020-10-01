Genesys Works Receives Grant from Dell Technologies to Close Digital Divide for High Schoolers

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Works, a national youth workforce development program for promising high school students and diverse talent pipeline for top U.S. employers, has received a grant from Dell Technologies.

The funding will help Genesys Works close the digital divide worsened by COVID-19 by providing high school students (ages 17-18) from underinvested communities with the technology needed to continue accessing the same future-proof skills, social capital and real world experiences Genesys Works provides, which will open doors to economic self-sufficiency and long-term success.

Since 2002, Genesys Works has launched the careers of nearly 8,000 high school students in tech and business operations—most of whom are Black or Hispanic, first generation American and first-time college goers—and served as a unique talent pipeline for top employers in the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, New York, Washington, D.C. and the Twin Cities, helping to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity and creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce.

"Our students have the ambition and ability to pursue professional pathways long before they have earned college degrees and continuing to receive our guidance and support during this pandemic is critical to their success," said David Williams, CEO of Genesys Works. "Thanks to financial support from Dell Technologies, our students' ability to access technology won't be a barrier to completing course work, skills training or internship assignments which will help them continue to spark the sustainable futures they imagined."

Through Genesys Works, students complete a rigorous 8-week training program that teaches them soft skills like problem solving, teamwork, communication and networking in-person (and now virtually). Students are also required to complete 160 hours of technical skills training on how to provide valuable technology services to their future employers. Once equipped with these skills, they are placed in year-long paid internships where they acquire real-world experience and have the opportunity to earn an average of $14,000, which is reinvested into their communities. Interns provide support in areas such as data analytics and quality assurance, device set-up and distribution, help desk support, cybersecurity, marketing, project management, and more.

"Access to devices and broadband are only part of the equation when it comes to ensuring full participation for everyone in the digital economy. Technical and professional skills development are more critical than ever to build and grow the workforce of the future," said Jeremy Ford, Vice President of Strategic Giving and Social Innovation, Dell Technologies. "We are proud to support Genesys Works as they create and establish important career pathways for students, creating a more diverse pipeline of talent in the process."

Genesys Works also provides students support with college and career planning during their internships and while in college. More than 90% of Genesys Works students enroll into college immediately after completing internships and graduate at a rate that is 3.5 times that of their low-income, first generation college student peers. Five years out of college, alums of the Genesys Works program earn an average salary of $45,000 to $50,000.

