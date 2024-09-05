Genetic Leap and Lilly Enter Collaboration to Accelerate Genetic Medicine Development with AI

-- Collaboration to leverage Genetic Leap's RNA-targeted AI platform to generate genetic medicines against selected targets

-- Genetic Leap to receive up to $409 million in upfront and milestone payments as well as tiered royalties

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic Leap, an AI-native techbio company innovating at the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence and RNA genetic medicine, today announced a research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop genetic medicine therapeutics.

The collaboration builds on a successful pilot between the two companies and will leverage Genetic Leap's RNA-targeted AI platform to generate oligonucleotide drugs against targets selected by Lilly in high priority therapeutic areas. The central role of RNA in orchestrating essential biological processes holds significant potential to address critical diseases that traditional drugs have not been able to target effectively. Historically, drugging RNA has presented tremendous challenges. Genetic Leap's proprietary AI platform is revolutionizing the approach to drugging RNA.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly and deeply share their strong commitment to developing RNA medicines," said Dr. Bertrand Adanve, CEO and founder of Genetic Leap. "Our primary goal in building the Genetic Leap AI platform is to accelerate the development of life-saving medicines for patients, and this collaboration with Lilly's talented and savvy R&D team takes us significantly closer to that goal."

Under the terms of the agreement, Genetic Leap will receive from Lilly up to $409 million in upfront, development, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties.

About Genetic Leap

Genetic Leap is innovating at the cutting edge of AI and RNA genetic medicine to redefine drug development and more quickly address the health needs of millions of people. Genetic Leap is advancing a pipeline that spans internal as well as partnered programs, across both novel and established (but traditionally undruggable) disease targets. For more information, please visit www.genetic-leap.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Genetic Leap