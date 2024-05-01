Genetic Testing Market size to record USD 7.10 billion growth from 2023-2027, Advancements in next-generation sequencing is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genetic testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.10 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 12.78% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genetic Testing Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Advancements in next-generation sequencing:

Advancements in genetic testing technologies and increasing market competition have slashed the cost of genetic testing. Start-ups, unable to match established players like Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, focus on cost reduction to stay afloat. For instance, some start-ups offer BRCA tests for breast cancer diagnosis at just $50 .

High-throughput genetic testing and NGS technologies have significantly lowered sequencing costs from $90 -100 million in 2000 to $900 -1,000 in 2020. Companies like 23andMe have cut test prices by 80-90% using advanced sequencing tech. This cost reduction has expanded access to genetic testing, especially for those with limited budgets, boosting consumer bases.

Additionally, since some tests like ancestry and predictive testing aren't covered by insurance globally, cheaper tests help companies overcome reimbursement challenges. These factors are driving rapid growth in the global genetic testing market.

Major Challenges:

Varying regulations on genetic testing and research globally

Regulatory standards vary globally for genetic testing, posing challenges for market vendors. Accurate test results are crucial in healthcare decisions. Compliance with regulations from US FDA, EMEA, ATGA, WHO, ISO, and CFDA ensures product quality and safety. However, differing regulations, like acceptable DNA limits in qPCR studies, complicate compliance.



Genetic test definitions lack global consensus, affecting policymaking. Regulations also differ for predictive and diagnostic tests, and for PCR kits—US FDA regulates under 21 CFR, while Europe uses IVD Directive.

Clinical labs must adhere to validation requirements, and test results must meet CMS, CLIA, and EMA standards. These variations hinder compliance, potentially impacting market growth.

Analyst Review

The Genetic Testing Market encompasses various aspects, including genetic diseases, pharmacogenomics testing, clinicians, medications, optimal dose determination, and associations like the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP). The market addresses genetic testing costs, which may pose challenges, particularly in developing countries where health insurance plans may not cover such expenses. Nevertheless, with genome mapping programs and technological advancements in DNA sequencing technologies, including array technology and DNA-based array technology, genetic testing has become more accessible.

The market caters to predictive genetics, consumer/wellness genomics, and personalized medicine, with a focus on understanding genetic makeup and inherited traits. It encompasses various segments such as consumables, reagents, accessories, and services, including molecular genetic testing provided by private diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and clinics. Newborn screening for genetic disorders is also a significant segment.

Moreover, advancements in telehealth have enabled telehealth visits and in-house hospital services, making genetic testing more convenient for patients. Despite challenges such as the high cost of genetic tests and lack of awareness, research activities conducted by institutions like the National Library of Medicine and the Genetic Testing Registry continue to drive the market forward.

Market Overview

The genetic testing market encompasses various segments, including healthcare expenditure, cancer types, gene sequences, and ancestral DNA. Businesses in this market cater to carrier disease genetic testing, toxicology research, and direct-to-customer companies through OTC channels. Costs involve equipment expenses, consumables like reagents and accessories, and services.

Genetic testing facilitates identifying inherited conditions, predicting disease risks, and understanding ancestry. Healthcare expenditure in this field covers a range of services from testing to interpretation. Cancer types are investigated through gene sequences, aiding in diagnosis and treatment planning. Genetic research contributes to advancements in understanding diseases and developing tailored treatments.

Direct-to-customer companies provide accessible testing options, while toxicology research focuses on identifying genetic factors in drug response. Overall, the genetic testing market serves diverse needs, from medical diagnostics to consumer interests in ancestry and health.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Product

Equipment



Consumables

Technology

Molecular Testing



Cytogenetic Testing



Biochemical Testing

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

