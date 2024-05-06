Industrial Chain Drives Market, 64% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial chain drives market size is estimated to grow by USD 824.75 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.59% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chain Drives Market

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Industrial sector and Agricultural sector) Key Companies Covered AB SKF, Chiaravalli Group Spa, Cross Morse, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Ditton pievadkezu rupnica, Dunbelt Bearings and Transmissions SA., Industrias YUK S.A., KettenWulf Betriebs GmbH, LEWCO Inc., Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc., Ramsey Products Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Renold Plc, Rubix Group Holdings Ltd., The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Webster Industries Inc., and Wippermann junior GmbH Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - The industries in the Asia-Pacific region are the main users of these drives. Currently, APAC is experiencing fast economic growth. Countries like India and China are crucial for the global market's growth in APAC. Programs such as 'Make in India' and 'Make in China' are aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing industries, supporting the market's growth in APAC. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asian countries will be key in increasing domestic demand, along with the rise in affordable industrial chain drive products.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Industrial sector

1.2 Agricultural sector Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The industrial sector segment is poised for significant growth in market share during the forecast period. This segment encompasses industrial chain drives utilized across various industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, metals and mining, paper and pulp, cement, and fertilizer. Since 2017, there has been a steady increase in market share, reaching USD 3,242.65 million by 2021.

The utilization of industrial chains in equipment like forklifts and excavators further drives market growth. Particularly, the industrial sector in Asia and Latin America presents high growth potential due to the adoption of advanced machinery in heavy-duty applications. Moreover, the rise in trade activity through seaports has led to increased usage of heavy-duty chains at port terminals, consequently boosting demand for industrial chain drives.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Chain Drives Market encompasses the production and distribution of flexible looped chains utilized in power transmission systems for various mechanical applications. These systems facilitate rotational motion in industries such as bicycle and motorcycle manufacturing, as well as conveyor systems. The efficiency of these drives is crucial in sectors like the automotive industry, where robotics and digitization are increasingly prevalent.

Cloud computing and cybersecurity play significant roles in optimizing production processes and ensuring data security. However, the semiconductor shortage poses a challenge to the industry's level of automation. The demand for conveyor chain drives with low friction, high temperature resistance, chemical resistance, anti-static properties, and magnetic attributes continues to grow.

Trade data analysis using techniques like exponential smoothing can provide valuable insights into market trends and consumer behavior. As economies continue to evolve, the Industrial Chain Drives Market will remain a vital component in the composition of numerous industries.

Market Overview

The Industrial Chain Drives market plays a crucial role in power transmission systems, particularly in manufacturing industries. Mechanical components such as gears, sprockets, and rollers are integral parts of this market. The use of conveyor systems, pumps, and compressors in various sectors like food processing, automotive, and material handling, necessitates the demand for these drives.

Materials like steel, aluminum, and composites are commonly used in their production. The market trends include the adoption of advanced technologies like CNC machining, 3D printing, and mechatronics for improved efficiency and precision. The drive systems' durability, reliability, and ability to handle heavy loads are essential factors influencing their demand. Additionally, the market is driven by factors like increasing automation in industries and the need for energy-efficient solutions.

