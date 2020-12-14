Genetic Toxicology Testing Market worth $2.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Product (Assays, Reagents & Consumables, Services), By Application (Healthcare Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Agriculture Industry), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Genetic Toxicology Testing Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Genetic Toxicology Testing Market"

40 – Tables

33 – Figures

131 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189121539

The Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increased pharmaceutical research activities, opposition to animal testing, and R&D on early toxicity detection. The increasing focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods, and the rising demand for humanized animal models, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the global genetic toxicology testing market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has boosted research activity due to efforts to understand the dynamics of the infection. We estimate that the genetic toxicology testing adoption, along with personalized medicine, will grow at a stable pace in the next five years. Due to the increase in research activity, both the availability of funding for research and the demand for high-throughput assays are expected to grow.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the genetic toxicology testing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, assays, and services. The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, growing government investments in the field of life sciences research, and the increasing research being undertaken with integrated omics studies, which is leading to increased outsourcing of services to contract research organizations (CROs).

The healthcare industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the genetic toxicology testing market

Based on application, the market is segmented into the healthcare industry (pharmaceutical & biotechnology), food industry, cosmetic industry, and others (agriculture and chemical industries). The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. One of the major factors driving this segment's growth is the mandatory preclinical safety evaluation for drug registration, coupled with the rising investments in the research of new molecules to meet the current and future healthcare challenges. Additionally, drug failures in the late stages, which result in huge economic losses, are also expected to increase the demand for in vitro tests to screen potentially toxic molecules during drug development.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=189121539

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the genetic toxicology testing market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as increasing investments by regional governments and industries, growing gene-based research, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of this regional market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on Asia Pacific countries due to their low-cost manufacturing is expected to provide growth opportunities for manufacturers.

The prominent players in this genetic toxicology testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), >Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (US) Eurofins Scientific (Germany), Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Merck KGaA (Germany), Toxikon Corporation (US), and Gentronix Limited (UK).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=189121539

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting



Browse Related Reports:

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Product (Assay (Western Blot, Tissue Culture),Equipment, Assay Reagent, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion),Industry (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics)-COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-vitro-toxicology-testing-market-209577065.html

Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Disease Testing)) - Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-genetic-market-12462093.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/genetic-toxicology-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/genetic-toxicology-testing.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets