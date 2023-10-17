Genetica Partners with World-renowned Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary for an Elevated Retail Experience

Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary to Beta Test Genetica's Revolutionary Flora OS, Shaping the Future of Global Cannabis Retail

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetica , at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis industry, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Las Vegas' Jardín. Jardín will beta test Genetica's innovative Flora OS. This transformative partnership ushers in a new era, combining the epitome of luxury cannabis retail with next-gen technology. With just one store, Jardín has one of the country's largest footprints, emphasizing quality over quantity.

"With Flora OS, we aim to revolutionize how dispensaries engage with their clientele, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Our partnership with a global leader like Jardín reaffirms our commitment to elevating the entire cannabis industry," said Ben York , Genetica's CEO.

Highlights of the Partnership:

Elevated Customer Journeys : With Genetica's Flora Match, Jardín will amplify its bespoke patron services by offering scientifically backed product recommendations.

: With Genetica's Flora Match, Jardín will amplify its bespoke patron services by offering scientifically backed product recommendations. Peak Operational Efficiency : The seamless integration of Flora OS promises to revolutionize Jardín's retail systems from check-in to the final point of sale, equipping them with real-time, actionable insights.

: The seamless integration of Flora OS promises to revolutionize Jardín's retail systems from check-in to the final point of sale, equipping them with real-time, actionable insights. Empowered Staff Interactions: Flora Match's capabilities will empower Jardín's expert team, enriching customer interactions and enhancing the personalized sales process Jardín is renowned for.

"As a destination for premium cannabis experiences, Jardín is thrilled to collaborate with Genetica on beta testing the Flora OS platform. Our commitment to offering bespoke customer service is unwavering, and this partnership propels us to new heights. Leveraging Flora AI's data-driven insights, we aim to offer not just personalized but scientifically-optimized cannabis product recommendations, setting a pioneering industry standard for customer satisfaction." said Adam Cohen , CEO of Jardín

Pioneering the Future with Proven Results:

In recognition of their excellence in the cannabis retail space, Jardín recently secured 14 awards and a matching number of nominations at the NV Cannabis Retail Awards. These accolades underscore the dispensary's dedication to providing an unmatched retail experience. Genetica's AI has increased retailers' transaction size by 71% and loyalty sign-ups by 116%. At the forefront of this tech-forward evolution, Jardín and Genetica are reshaping the future of luxury cannabis retail.

About Genetica:

Established in 2020, Genetica is at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis and CBD industries with Flora AI, its pioneering platform. Flora AI analyzes over 650 million data points to provide precise product recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect product in line with their needs, biochemistry, and current in-store inventory. This state-of-the-art tool not only enriches the customer experience but also empowers store employees, paving the way for effective upselling and increased loyalty. With a profound understanding of the historical and cultural significance of cannabis, Genetica is committed to helping retailers navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving market. Experience the transformative power of Flora AI and unlock your cannabis and CBD retail business's full potential. For more information, please visit getgenetica.com .

About Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary:

Consistently regarded and rated as one of Las Vegas' finest cannabis establishments, Jardín is a stunning world-class dispensary that offers impeccable customer service and a wide array of exceptional high-quality cannabis products. Established as a premier cannabis destination, Jardín is known as a place to see and be seen, where high profile celebrities are served alongside our family of Las Vegas locals, each indulged with the VIP treatment for which Jardín is known.

Whether a first-time visitor or one of our regulars, you will always find a warm and welcoming environment and passionate and highly-trained team members who are happy to share their time and knowledge with you. Welcome to our garden, where our guests are the heart of our organization and you are always treated like family.

Like Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary on Facebook , follow them on Twitter , or on Instagram for more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

[email protected]

925-212-4200

Andrew Fern

[email protected]

612-669-8103

SOURCE Genetica