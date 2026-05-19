Geneva School of Diplomacy secures ACBSP accreditation

Achievement represents a highly respected international benchmark, underlining GSD's specialised academic profile and structured focus on quality assurance

GENEVA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva School of Diplomacy (GSD) has officially secured accreditation with the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). This signifies a crucial milestone in GSD's planned accreditation roadmap, and adds significant further credibility to the programmes offered by the institution.

ACBSP is recognised by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the United States, with GSD becoming one of a select few diplomacy-focused institutions in the world to hold the accreditation. The accreditation provides a highly reputable international benchmark for teaching quality, learning outcomes, faculty qualifications, student support and systematic institutional performance improvement, covering academic provision across GSD's Bachelors, Masters, Executive and Doctoral programmes.

Achieving ACBSP accreditation builds on GSD's existing eduQua certification in Switzerland, reflecting the institution's commitment to recognised quality standards in education and training. Meanwhile, GSD continues to pursue New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) institutional accreditation as part of its accreditation roadmap. NECHE is a long-established institutional accreditor in the United States with experience evaluating institutions in both the US and internationally.

In the longer term, GSD continues to pursue candidacy for Swiss institutional accreditation. This pathway includes a full self-evaluation and external review under the Swiss Higher Education Act.

Arber Reci, Head of Quality Assurance at GSD, said: "Securing ACBSP accreditation is a major step forward for GSD, representing an important recognition of academic quality. We have put a huge amount of work into meeting ACBSP's stringent assessment criteria since we began the accreditation process, so we are pleased to see these efforts bear fruit.

"Our ongoing objective is to continue strengthening GSD's position through the pursuit of additional relevant international and Swiss-based accreditation processes, including NECHE and Swiss federal accreditation. This will further support student confidence and our academic credibility, while enhancing GSD's reputation both in Switzerland and abroad."

About Geneva School of Diplomacy

Geneva School of Diplomacy was founded in 2003. It opened its doors with 11 students and now counts more than 700 graduates in its growing alumni network.

GSD alumni are represented across diplomacy, government, international organisations, civil service, business, entrepreneurship, civil society, journalism, and related professional fields. The alumni network includes more than 15 serving ambassadors to the United Nations and countries around the world, as well as diplomats, public officials, entrepreneurs, and internationally active professionals.

GSD has formally recognised distinguished international figures, including individuals who have served as heads of state and government, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and other internationally recognised leaders.

GSD has official partnerships with some of the renowned universities in the world such as London School of Economics, MGIMO (Russia), Jindal University, Anglia Ruskin University in UK, Malta Business School, and official diplomatic institutes of several countries. GSD also has industry tie ups and cooperation with several leading universities, think-tanks, civil society organizations, international organizations, and private sector.

GSD is a Société Anonyme incorporated under Swiss law, authorised by the Department of Private Education of Geneva. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), an organisation recognised by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the United States. GSD is certified by eduQua, a quality label for further education institutions in Switzerland.

SOURCE The Geneva School of Diplomacy