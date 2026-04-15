The Chagos Islands: A defining test of multilateral diplomacy

GENEVA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As diplomatic discussions over the future status of the Chagos Archipelago continue – with a deal proposed by the UK government now paused indefinitely – Dr Athar Sultan-Khan of the Geneva School of Diplomacy has underscored the need for a measured, multilateral approach grounded in international law and the United Nations framework.

Describing the issue as "one of the most complex and sensitive diplomatic questions of our time," Dr Sultan-Khan emphasised that the matter must be approached through established international mechanisms (in diplomacy) rather than unilateral or fragmented processes.

"What we are witnessing is a highly delicate diplomatic moment, where international legal principles, security considerations, and political realities intersect. In such circumstances, it is essential that engagement remains anchored in multilateralism and guided by the framework of the United Nations Charter," said Dr Sultan-Khan.

The origins of the Chagos question lie in the late colonial period, with subsequent developments giving rise to longstanding legal, political, and humanitarian considerations. International legal opinions, including those of the International Court of Justice, have contributed to clarifying key principles at stake.

However, Dr Sultan-Khan noted that legal developments alone are insufficient to resolve such complex disputes.

"Legal clarity must be complemented by sustained diplomatic engagement. It is through (diplomatic) dialogue, facilitated within recognised international frameworks, that durable and legitimate outcomes can be achieved," he said.

Dr Sultan-Khan highlighted that the issue now engages multiple stakeholders with legitimate interests, making it inherently multilateral in nature.

"This is no longer a narrowly defined bilateral matter. It is a broader international issue that requires careful coordination among stakeholders, with due regard for both sovereign considerations and wider regional and global stability," he explained.

He stressed that institutions such as the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, provide the appropriate forum for addressing disputes of this nature (that touches international security) in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

Dr Sultan-Khan identified several core challenges that must be addressed through diplomacy:

Understanding the political, historical and cultural perspectives

Reconciling questions of sovereignty with legitimate security considerations

Ensuring that historical grievances are acknowledged in a constructive and forward-looking manner

Addressing the rights and welfare of affected communities

Maintaining confidence in the international legal system

Building trust among stakeholders through transparent and sustained dialogue

Dr Sultan-Khan emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable pathway to a sustainable resolution.

"Issues of this complexity cannot be resolved through unilateral action or coercive measures. They require patient, principled diplomacy, conducted in good faith and within internationally recognised frameworks," he stated.

"The way this issue is addressed will have implications beyond the immediate parties. It speaks to the broader strength of multilateral institutions and the international community's commitment to resolving disputes peacefully," he added.

According to Dr Sultan-Khan, any lasting resolution will depend on a balanced and inclusive approach that reflects legal principles, addresses humanitarian considerations, and accommodates legitimate strategic concerns.

"Success will not be defined by absolute outcomes, but by the ability to reach an agreement that is equitable, sustainable, and recognised as legitimate within the international community," he concluded.

About the Geneva School of Diplomacy & International Relations

The Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations (GSD) was founded in 2003. It opened its doors with 11 students and now counts over 700 graduates in its steadily growing alumni community. Among these are more than 15 serving ambassadors to the United Nations and countries around the world.

Among GSD's honorary doctorates are seven presidents or prime ministers, one Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and several other globally renowned figures. Alumni have gone on to assume various roles including ambassadors, diplomats, politicians and entrepreneurs, serving as influential voices in the international arena.

The legal status of GSD is a Société Anonyme incorporated under Swiss law, authorised by the Department of Private Education of Geneva, and the school is eduQua-certified.

About Dr Athar Sultan-Khan

Dr. Athar Sultan-Khan has been the Dean of the Geneva School of Diplomacy since 2018. In his close to four decades of service with the UN, Dr. Sultan-Khan was Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General in 2017 based in New York. He served as Chef de Cabinet of UNHCR from 2002 to 2016 in Geneva to three consecutive UN High Commissioners and worked in coordination with three consecutive UN Secretary-Generals. Prior to that, he held succession of senior leadership postings with UNHCR in Asia (Middle East) and Africa. He also continues to carry out an advisory role at UNHCR on a pro bono basis, providing diplomatic training and orientation to UNHCR representatives and senior staff assigned to politically complex and high-risk environments.





Dr. Sultan-Khan is also frequently invited to lead dialogue on the subject of the "art of diplomacy in conflict resolution" at various foreign offices, institutes/universities, civil and diplomatic communities in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. He conducts a mandatory workshop on diplomatic protocol for all students at GSD and engages in an active dialogue on diplomacy and multilateralism with students, visiting scholars, diplomats, political leaders and members of the civil and diplomatic community on diplomacy.

SOURCE The Geneva School of Diplomacy