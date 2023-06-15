Geneverse Empowers a Whole New Market with Debut and Product Launch at The smarter E Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneversea US-based provider of innovative home solar power solutions, is excited to announce its debut in the EU market at the highly anticipated The smarter E Europe 2023 exhibition, held as part of The Smarter E Show. The event in Munich, will showcase Geneverse's groundbreaking complete home solar energy system for the first time. 

The smarter E is an esteemed international gathering that brings together industry experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in renewable energy. With its participation, Geneverse aims to revolutionize the solar energy landscape in Europe and make solar power more accessible to a wider variety of people.

Geneverse's Complete Home Solar Energy System is a comprehensive solution designed to meet the energy needs of EU residential properties. Combining cutting-edge solar panels, advanced energy storage, and intelligent energy management technologies, the system provides consumers with a reliable, efficient, and sustainable source of power. By allowing users to generate, store, and manage their own solar energy, it reduces dependency on traditional energy sources and contributes to a greener future.

"We are thrilled to launch our debut in the EU market at The smarter E Europe 2023 exhibition," said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "Sustainable energy solutions should not be limited to a select few, but should be accessible to everyone. With our innovative system, we are providing an opportunity for individuals to generate their own clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and take control of their energy costs." said Anson, the founder of Geneverse

Geneverse's participation in The smarter E Show during The smarter E Europe 2023 exhibition reflects their commitment to driving sustainable energy adoption and promoting environmental consciousness. As for the American market, exciting new product debuts are anticipated at RE+ 2023.

Visit Geneverse Hall C, booth 460 during The smarter E Europe 2023 exhibition, June 14-16. Engage with Geneverse experts, experience the innovative Complete Home Solar Energy System firsthand, and discover how Geneverse is empowering independence. If you'd like to meet with Geneverse at The smarter E Europe, please email [email protected].

Geneverse is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, specializing in solar generators and solar panels. The company is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by providing affordable, efficient, and reliable renewable energy solutions. For more information, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedInInstagramFacebookTikTok, and Twitter.

