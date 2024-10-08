Genezen Appoints Mike Wourms as Chief Operations Officer

BOSTON and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genezen, a best-in-class gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Wourms as Chief Operations Officer.

This appointment bolsters Genezen's strategic growth plan and comes at a time of significant momentum for the organization. With over a decade of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector facilities, including the recently acquired 86,000 square foot Lexington, MA site, Genezen partners with innovator companies to develop and manufacture gene and cell therapies – from concept to commercial – on a global scale.

As Chief Operations Officer, Mike Wourms brings significant experience in gene therapy manufacturing and building strong, impactful organizations. With extensive knowledge in viral vector manufacturing, Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) and Lentiviral Vector (LVV) manufacturing at scale, Mike is poised to deliver on Genezen's mission to drive advancement of cell and gene therapies by providing science-driven development and manufacturing solutions. Most recently, Mike held the position of COO at Arranta Bio, and previously worked for Elevate Bio and Brammer Bio. Mike holds his MS in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Mike Wourms: "I am ecstatic to join Genezen at this critical time in their growth and to work with such a talented team of colleagues to deliver best-in-class support to our leading gene therapy partners, bringing their therapies to life."

Steve Favaloro, Chairman and CEO: "We are thrilled to have Mike join Genezen. The appointment further strengthens our abilities to touch patients' lives through breakthrough treatments. Mike has a proven track record of partnering with therapeutic innovators on the manufacturing to bring their therapies into the clinic and through commercial launch."

About Genezen

Genezen is a rapidly growing top-tier CDMO with over a decade of experience and state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facilities. With capabilities to work across vector-modality - from concept to commercial – Genezen helps innovator companies deliver life-saving gene and cell therapies worldwide. With flexible and customer-centric programs, Genezen tailors its partnership-model approach to all sizes and stages of organizations, from academic institutions and seed-funded companies to large, multinational biopharma companies. For more information about Genezen, please visit genezen.com .

For press inquiries, please contact:

Katie Kristofic

[email protected]

SOURCE Genezen