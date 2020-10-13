Gen.G & University Of Kentucky Launches New Program With Kentucky Children's Hospital - "Give Health For Kentucky Kids"

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G and the University of Kentucky announced the two will join forces for "Give Health for Kentucky Kids'' as part of their ongoing partnership. The program, presented by The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union in partnership with Kentucky Children's Hospital (KCH), a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, and Extra Life, aims to provide patients with a sense of community and freedom through virtual gaming events both within the hospital walls and with the greater esports/gaming community. Patients will have the opportunity to compete in special events, play a variety of provided games with family and friends, and connect with the larger gaming community while bringing awareness and fundraising opportunities to the hospital.

The program kicks off on Saturday, October 24 with a seven day fundraising Streamathon on Twitch.tv/universityofkentucky and can donate at Extra-life.org/GiveHealthKY that will feature patients, UK athletes, Gen.G pros Maddiesuun and Tinares, content creators Pathra, Krystalogy, Raynday, Samito, and a local Kentucky game developer Super Soul. In addition, Gen.G will be matching up to $5,000 in donations for the duration of the streamathon.

The program will reach across various gaming titles for inclusivity including Give Health For UK Health Streamathon, Minecraft Server, Gaming Tournaments, The Patient & The Pro, Coaching Opportunities and Virtual Board Game Nights.

In addition, Gen.G and UK will also be launching various esports and gaming programming this fall for the UK community. Programs include the Hoops At Home Qualifiers, finding the best NBA2K players in the UK community to compete in Hoops At Home in the Spring; the Virtual Governor's Cup, engaging the Louisville/UK rivalry in a series of game titles; and the UK Invitational Tournament, a tournament amongst numerous schools to compete for top prizes.

"We're excited Gen.G. is bringing this virtual gaming experience to our patients," said Dr. Scottie B. Day, physician-in-chief for Kentucky Children's Hospital. "Because of the pandemic and our visitor restrictions, it's more important than ever that our patients feel part of a community and engage with fellow gamers. We can't thank Gen.G, Children's Miracle Network and Extra Life enough for their support."

"It's been less than a year since we set out to engage the entire Big Blue community through games," said Gen.G CEO Chris Park. "UK has already created several compelling programs for gamers, but none is more important than this commitment to play for good on behalf of Kentucky Children's Hospital, Children's Miracle Network, and Extra Life."

The Gen.G Foundation and UK are partnering to identify the inaugural Gen 10 class - a group of 10 students from all over the country that will receive a $10K scholarship that will be awarded in December. Students can apply at https://geng.gg/pages/foundation with applications closing Oct. 15. The fund will be used to support diverse students enrolled in a US university or college who are interested in majoring in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation.

