McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Bring Back HBCU+ College NetWORK for HBCU Students Looking Toward Gaming and Esports Careers

HBCU+ College netWORK will provide attending students mentorship, networking and more from some of the top execs and entrepreneurs in gaming and esports

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) have partnered once again to bring back the HBCU+ College netWORK on September 18, 2024, powered by McDonald's, for the third year in a row at Coppin State University. Students from various HBCUs will get to learn from and connect with gaming and esports industry professionals and entrepreneurs in the space. To cap the event, there will also be a Madden 25 tournament with a bracket of 24 and a prize pool of $1,000.

"We had such great demand from our last two HBCU+ College netWORK events that we had to absolutely make sure we kept the doors open for students looking for the best mentorship possible in gaming and esports," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "Alongside McDonald's and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association, we want to make sure any and all students who are interested in coming down this path can do so without any confusion or hindrance in order to reach their career goals."

"We are deeply committed to helping youth receive opportunities that will help them realize their dreams," said Craig Welburn, President of McDonald's Capital Business Unit and McDonald's Owner. "The format for the day is designed to allow for candid conversations with industry professionals and networking opportunities with fellow industry up and comers. Our goal is to create a space for participants to develop authentic connections and gain real-time insights that will help them shape their goals and path forward in the gaming and esports space," concluded Mr. Welburn.

HBCU+ College netWORK is built upon central themes of equity, access, and opportunities. Education and mentorship comes from executives representing the top gaming corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Attendees will also have dedicated time in their agenda to network with these executives; and there will be opportunities for students to further their education in gaming and esports.

The professionals and entrepreneurs, including Leigh Felton (Former Microsoft Executive), Lakisha Greenwade (Wearable Tech Ventures), Chris Davis (Black Gamer League), Pikachulita (Compulsion Games), Dwayne Kyng (Content Creator), and Rashid Epps (Tech Content Creator) will be leading various panels. The "Black Gamers Matter" panel will see candid discussions with successful Black leaders and executives in gaming and esports. "AI in Gaming" will focus on conversations surrounding the development of AI interjection and incorporation. There will also be an Industry Leaders Fireside Chat where there will be an open discussion with industry leaders in a more relaxed environment for the audience to take away what they truly want out of this experience. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of opportunities to network in between sessions.

"As with any other industry, retention is key for any business looking to bring in the best talent. That process of retention can really start at the collegiate level, as long as students are given the proper tools and knowledge about the gaming and esports space to determine if they have the right opportunity in front of them," said Keshia Walker with BCGA.

