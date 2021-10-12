LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization and gaming collective Gen.G and McDonald's announced the expansion of its esports partnership into Western Oklahoma, Central and West Kansas, as well as North Texas. Together, the local McDonald's franchisees and Gen.G will create a specialty esports league to engage employees and gaming enthusiasts.

GEN.G AND MCDONALD’S FRANCHISEES OF SOUTHERN PLAINS ANNOUNCE ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP

The Southern Plains' region will launch its McDonald's Crew League program on October 12 with a six-week play-in style tournament with playoffs slated for January 8-9th. Employees will vote on the game of their choice and compete to qualify for the live playoff broadcast on Twitch.tv. Prizes include over $2,000 in cash prizes, with the grand prize winner also receiving a belt and plaque for themselves and their franchise location.

"We know many of our crew members are avid gamers, so we wanted to offer new ways for them to connect, have fun and show off their talents by tapping into their passions," said Alyssa Moten, a Wichita McDonald's owner operator and the People lead for the McDonald's Operators Association of Southern Plains. "We're committed to enhancing the employee experience for our people and couldn't be more excited to partner with Gen.G on this exciting esports initiative."

"With all of the great feedback received across our McDonald's esports programming, we're thrilled to expand our partnership to the Southern Plains region," said Arnold Hurr, COO at Gen.G. "Employees are really excited to be a part of the Crew League and we are excited to be able to engage with more McDonald's employees through what they are passionate about -- gaming."

The Southern Plains expansion marks the third local market where McDonald's franchisees and Gen.G are partnering together on esports programming to further engage employees. Currently McDonald's esports programming connects hundreds of employees in Southern California, Washington D.C., Baltimore and broader Maryland.

