LEXINGTON, Ky., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and the University of Kentucky today announced details for the return of its popular Hoops at Home NBA 2K tournament which will take place April 9-11. The tournament will provide the opportunity for players to participate in a distinctive NBA 2K basketball experience on twitch.tv/universityofky , connecting and unifying the community.

GEN.G AND UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY HOST “HOOPS AT HOME” NBA 2K TOURNAMENT BRINGING TOGETHER STUDENTS, FACULTY, ALUMNI AND FANS

Former UK basketball star and current New York Knicks guard, Immanuel Quickley, will play in the finals to defend his title. The event will be hosted by Jeff Eisenband and Erin Ashley Simon throughout the broadcast.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Big Blue Nation's Hoops at Home tournament for the second year in a row and defend my title," said Quickley. "Esports is a great way to bring together our community and have fun connecting with other UK fans around the country. I'm looking forward to seeing who is going to challenge me for the Hoops at Home crown."

Building on UK's rich basketball tradition, a bracket of 64 members of the UK community will compete for the championship by going to go.uky.edu/hoops , now accepting submission. This year the winner of Hoops At Home will also win a $1,000 grand prize. Fans must be at least 13 years old and have a PlayStation 4 and the NBA 2K21 game. Fans will find out on April 7 during the Selection Show , if they were selected based on all skill levels and online connectivity that will comprise the four brackets of 16 members.

"This year's tournament is going to be action packed and will be a great way to keep that Wildcat energy going as we hope this virtual event helps showcase the endless possibilities in and around the UK community as it relates to esports," said Julien Benichou, Director of Partnership Activations at Gen.G. "Last year's tournament brought so much spectacle and engagement and as the esports space continues to grow, we look forward to not only this year's tournament but the natural evolution of our continued partnership with UK and bringing world-class ideas and activations to campus and the community."

"We remain committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community and part of that commitment is providing unique virtual opportunities to help students remain connected from afar," said Heath Price, Associate CIO at University of Kentucky. "We can't wait to see all the action this year and are excited to connect with our students, our community and everyone in Big Blue Nation."

The Round of 64 and 32 on April 9, Round of 16 and Round of 8 on April 10 and the Round of Four and Championship on April 11 and the final "boss battle" with Immanuel Quickley on April 19. All games will begin at 5 pm ET. Fans are encouraged to use #HoopsatHome, #BetterTogetherUKY, #UKxGenG, #HoopsatHome and #NBA2K_UK on their social media channels to connect.

Gen.G and the University of Kentucky continue to bring best-in-class esports activations to the community and remain committed to building the next generation of esports leaders around the country. The two have partnered together since 2019 bringing together engaging virtual events, activations, and initiatives over the last two years including the UK Esports Invitational on March 12-14 which featured 10 athletic rivals competing in League of Legends, VALORANT and Rocket League, as well as the "Give Health for Kentucky Kids" charity program.

